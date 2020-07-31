Several traditional events that are usually held the first weekend of August have been called off this year — and the coronavirus isn’t the only culprit.
Here is a rundown of the events that aren’t happening this weekend:
The Sound Downtown concert featuring Junior Lacuesta scheduled for tonight has been postponed because of an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service.
The postponement was announced by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston in an email. The organization is planning to reschedule the concert.
“The decision was made out of concern for the wellbeing of the performer, our volunteers, and community members who attend the concert series,” according to BDL’s announcement.
Pierce 1860 Days, which was scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled because of concerns about COVID-19, organizers announced on Facebook. They’re planning on bringing the festival back next year.
The Raspberry Festival, traditionally held the first Saturday of August at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood, has been canceled this year because of coronavirus concerns.
The Benedictine Sisters of the monastery made the announcement in early May, and said they are “deeply grateful” of the small businesses and individuals who have sponsored the event in years past. Plans are in place to bring the Raspberry Festival back in 2021.
Another event that has been called off is the 84th annual Kamiah BBQ Days, which had been scheduled for Sept. 4-6.
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce and BBQ Days Committee “are very adamant about putting the health and safety of our community first,” they said in a written release. They determined that it wouldn’t be safe to hold the event, but plan on bringing it back next year.