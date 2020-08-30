More job cuts are likely in the already hurting hospitality industry with the loss of the fall sports seasons at Washington State University and the University of Idaho.
The fans and players who crowd WSU’s Martin Stadium in Pullman and UI’s Kibbie Dome in Moscow are a lucrative source of income for hotels, restaurants and stores in the quad cities, said Michelle Peters, president and CEO of Visit Lewis Clark Valley.
They fill rooms in Pullman and Moscow first and then overflow into the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where every room is usually sold out anytime WSU has a home game, Peters said.
The absence of that money will make what has already been the most lean times for tourism in recent memory even worse, said general managers of several hotels.
Hotel revenue in Nez Perce and Latah counties was $5.86 million for March, April, May, June and July, compared with more than $11 million in 2019, according to data Peters provided.
“It’s going to take us about three years financially to climb out of the hole 2020 has created,” said Heidi Copeland, general manager of the Red Lion Hotel and Seaport Inn and Suites in Lewiston.
The fallout is “severe,” said Mike O’Brien, general manager of the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow.
O’Brien has as many as 110 employed at the 173-room hotel with a convention center and restaurant, which is normally sold out every weekend UI or WSU has a home football game.
The number of employees had already dropped to 55 because of other losses in business from the coronavirus, and he believes it will go even lower until the schools’ varsity games return.
“With the cancellation of fall sports, we have a bleak outlook on how the fall is going to play out,” O’Brien said.
Those worries are echoed by his peers at hotels in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“It’s a huge impact,” Copeland said.
Typically, the Red Lion accommodates six visiting football teams annually and fills up for WSU’s Dad’s weekend and homecoming, she said.
“We won’t have any of those busy weekends,” said Danielle Conklin, general manager of the Holiday Inn in Clarkston. “It’s kind of hard to put a dollar amount on it, but it’s a significant difference.”
Missing collegiate fall sports is just the latest challenge O’Brien, Copeland and Conklin are facing during a year, which before COVID-19, might have been one of their strongest ever.
In addition to athletes and fans, the presence of the universities brought high school and college students, professionals and elected officials to the region for events such as conferences that have shifted to online venues, if they’re happening at all, O’Brien said.
Overnight cruise boats that docked in Clarkston were bringing thousands to the area, and many of them toured Hells Canyon on jet boats, Peters said.
Hotels were benefiting from travel generated by the strong manufacturing base in the region, led by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Clearwater Paper and Vista Outdoor, Copeland said.
Plus the area’s emerging wine industry was beginning to draw visitors, Peters said.
That broad appeal translated into higher profits, O’Brien said.
His hotel could charge $300 a night for a room during prime fall weekends. Without sports, those rooms are going for $100, even on weekends.
The coronavirus instantly erased almost all that demand. Moscow’s Best Western shut down its convention center because large groups were banned, closed entire wings of its hotel and temporarily cut out in-person dining, O’Brien said.
The few guests were mostly workers constructing UI’s basketball arena, EMSI’s headquarters in Moscow and an Idaho Central Credit Union branch.
“It was nice to keep the lights on, but it definitely wasn’t paying the bills,” he said.
In the summer, the Red Lion’s revenue rebounded by 70 percent compared with the spring because of youth sports tournaments and rafters, along with contractors and people doing business with maufacturers, Copeland said.
That uptick was tempered by a loss of conventions, fundraisers, parties and weddings, she said.
The Red Lion can safely hold gatherings for as many as 500 people outside and 200 people inside, taking precautions that include serving plated meals, not buffet style. Yet those assurances aren’t enough for many customers.
“A lot of people are very apprehensive and have canceled events due to the virus and being fearful of exposure,” Copeland said.
That drop is even worse for Conklin because she is in Washington, where public gatherings are restricted to 10 people or less.
She’s kept her dining room and lounge open for dinner with a limited menu, but has yet to reopen for breakfast and lunch.
Conklin has also noticed fears about the spread of the coronavirus hurting room bookings for senior citizens. Typically that demographic represents a large share of her business, partly because they have money and don’t have to limit their travel to the number of vacation days they’re allotted at work.
What happens next is difficult to predict.
“We’re turning over every rock to find business, but it’s pretty slim pickings right now,” O’Brien said.
Conklin agreed.
“I’m kind of nervous to see what the new normal is going to be,” she said. “I don’t know.”
Peters remains optimistic that present trends in tourism eventually will make the area stronger.
Many people aren’t getting on planes, cruise ships or tour buses or going to attractions such as Disneyland where they worry about the large numbers of people exposing them to COVID-19, she said.
They are getting into their recreational vehicles or cars, often staying in hotels in places like north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, where they can spread out to recreate in wide open spaces.
When they get here, they like what they see, including the absence of civil unrest that has occurred in many large cities this summer, Peters said.
That could lead to more tourism and new people relocating to the area, possibly bringing their businesses with them.
“When we emerge, I think it’s going to be a great area,” she said.
