As the local economy begins reopening after a lengthy coronavirus shutdown, most area thrift shops are once again accepting donations and will soon resume retail operations.
Goodwill Industries reopened its five northern Idaho thrift stores and donation centers May 1, including those in Lewiston and Moscow. Temporary operating hours are Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The organization noted in a news release that it will limit each store to a maximum of 50 people at any one time. Shopping carts and baskets will be sanitized for customer use; dressing rooms will not be available. Plans for other area thrift stores include:
Salvation Army — Is accepting donation Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Lewiston thrift store is waiting for safety equipment and hasn’t reopened yet.
St. Vincent de Paul — The Lewiston store opened Tuesday; hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Clarkston store is accepting donations Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; they hope to have the store reopened by May 15.
Manager Betty Biebe asked that people who are donating goods stay in their vehicles unless they have face masks. They will be assisted by staff wearing protective gloves and masks.
Opportunities Unlimited — Hopes to open next week for retail sales and donations.
Habitat for Humanity — Is accepting donations at this time, and hopes to resume retail sales next week. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.