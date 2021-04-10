Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported by public health officials in the region Friday, with one death apiece in Nez Perce, Latah and Whitman counties.
The deaths in Nez Perce and Latah counties were both women in their 80s, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. No details were provided about the Whitman County death.
In the Tribune’s eight-county circulation area, there have been seven virus deaths reported this week, bringing the pandemic total to 185.
Whitman County also reported 13 new cases Friday while Asotin County added two cases and has a 14-day total of 28. Garfield County had no new cases.
In north central Idaho, there were 15 new cases Friday, with 10 in Latah County, four in Nez Perce County and one in Idaho County.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday altered the criteria used to determine whether a county moves from one COVID-19 reopening phase to another, making it easier for counties to remain in their current phase.
Counties must now fail both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations in order to move back a phase, Inslee said in a news release. Previously counties could be moved backward by failing to meet one of those metrics.
That change might allow Whitman County to remain in Phase 3. It is averaging more than 200 new cases per 100,000 in population over the last two weeks — which is above the Phase 3 threshold — but the county appears to be below the requirement of less than five hospitalizations over two weeks.
Inslee made the change in advance of an evaluation of each county’s metrics on Monday.
“Given the incredible progress on vaccinations and our focus protecting people from severe illness, we believe analyzing and requiring both metrics together is the right approach to make sure we’re considering the connection between COVID cases and our medical system and hospitalizations,” Inslee said in the news release.
All of Washington’s 39 counties are currently in Phase 3 of Inslee’s reopening plan, which allowed indoor spaces — including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail — to increase capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent.
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising in many areas, more than a half-dozen counties were at risk of rolling back before Inslee’s change.
Douglas, Cowlitz, Pierce and Yakima counties are close to failing both metrics, KOMO-TV reported. If forced back to Phase 2, those counties would contend with tougher restrictions on gatherings, dining, spectator events and other social activities.
Any changes to a county’s phase status would take effect April 16. Large and small counties have different sets of criteria.