Three new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Public Health – North Central Idaho District on Thursday.
Nez Perce, Clearwater and Latah counties each reported one new confirmed case, bringing the total of the five-county area serviced by the health district to 130 confirmed and probable cases.
Nez Perce County reported a case in the age range of 10 to 19. The other two cases were people in their 20s. Of the new cases, there were two females and one male.
Asotin and Whitman counties did not see an uptick in cases, leaving their respective totals at 22 cases and two deaths, and 41 cases.
Nimiipuu Health has remained at 20 confirmed cases. So far, there have been 277 tests reported, with 257 negative results.
Garfield remains the only county in Washington with no positive tests. Lewis County in Idaho also has no cases.
On Thursday, P1FCU canceled its Star Spangled Celebration and its annual Sun Festival Show and Shine because of recent reports of widespread community transmission. The events were supposed to take place Saturday at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.
“These decisions were not made without heavy consideration from all parties,” stated a news release. “The health and well-being of our employees and the entire community is our top priority.”
Idaho launched a new website Thursday as part of the Recreate Responsibly Idaho campaign, which offers information on where to find activities across the state and enjoy the outdoors responsibly during the pandemic.
“In Idaho, we are fortunate to be surrounded by wide open spaces for epic outdoor adventures. Recreation areas and local outfitters have taken special steps to ensure the safety of visitors and keep our public lands open for everyone,” states the website. “Do your part by practicing social distancing, and avoiding congested beaches, trailheads, boat ramps and parking areas.”
Multiple state agencies joined together to promote safe recreation in Idaho during the pandemic. They include Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho Parks and Recreation, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Department of Commerce, and the Bureau of Land Management.
The website can be found at www.recreate.idaho.gov.
The Nimiipuu Health Kamiah Clinic will conduct COVID-19 tests Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., it was announced Thursday evening.
Testing will be available for any enrolled NMPH patients or any employee of a Nez Perce Tribe entity. This is following the rise in positive COVID-19 cases and a probable exposure at the It’se Ye-Ye Casino on June 30, according to a Nez Perce Tribe news release.
The Kamiah clinic is located at 313 Third St.
Mass testing was conducted at Lapwai on Monday.
