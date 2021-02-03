The tally of people who have succumbed to the coronavirus in the region reached 157 on Tuesday with reports of three more deaths.
Two of them were in Nez Perce County and one was in Whitman County. No additional information was shared about the fatalities.
Another 33 cases surfaced in the region Tuesday, including 14 in Latah County, eight in Whitman County, seven in Nez Perce County, two in Clearwater County and one each in Lewis and Asotin counties.
The numbers rose on a day when Idaho public health officials were asking for the public to be patient as they coordinate coronavirus vaccinations for the estimated 265,000 people in the state who are 65 and older.
Those individuals became eligible for the vaccine Monday, following previous groups that have included health care providers, first responders and teachers.
Many in Idaho’s current priority group will likely have to wait months to get the shots because it includes so many people, said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen in a media briefing Tuesday.
There are 22,000 individuals who are 65 and older in Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis counties, and north central Idaho is receiving 1,375 doses a week, said Scott Schlegel, a spokesman for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, in an email.
“We ask for patience as this group will take some time to get through,” he said. “Public Health and our community partners are working diligently to provide vaccine as it becomes available.”
In north central Idaho, information about how to obtain the vaccine is available at www.idahopublichealth.com or by calling 1 (866) 736-6632. The COVID-19 hotline number at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston is (509) 769-2215.
Jeppesen had a message similar to Schlegel.
“Everyone 65 and older who wants the vaccine will (get one), but those appointments will happen over the next coming several months,” he said.
The state of Idaho is working on several fronts to increase the amount of vaccine reaching the state and make the best use possible of the doses it has, Jeppesen said.
Among those efforts are looking into why Idaho’s allotment of the vaccine has been less than most other states.
Two factors have surfaced as explanations for that, Jeppesen said.
One is that the allocation is based on the number of individuals in a state who are 18 and older, not the total population. Idaho is the second or third highest ranked state for the proportion of children in its population, he said.
Plus, it appears the data being used isn’t from the most recent census and Idaho is a rapidly growing state, Jeppesen said.
“What we’re asking is as we go forward that we get that recalibrated so Idaho does get its fair share of vaccinations,” he said. “So I can assure you that’s an active conversation that takes place regularly. It’s something that’s really important to us.”
At the same time, Idaho officials are carefully monitoring exactly where any unused vaccine is in the state.
Vaccine providers are required to document the quantity of vaccine they have each day to be in compliance with an executive order Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued last week.
As of Sunday, Idaho had 101,000 doses that were not administered, including 22,000 first doses, which is about a week’s worth of doses at the present administration rate, Jeppesen said.
Another 47,000 were second doses and the state is working to understand more about that number, he said.
The remaining 32,000 were a combination of first and second doses at Walgreens and CVS they received as part of a federal pharmacy program for vaccines in long-term care facilities, Jeppesen said.
A total of 12,600 doses from CVS split equally between first and second doses are being reallocated, divided among all of the health districts in the state, he said.
The state is working with Walgreens to see how many of their doses can be reallocated, Jeppesen said.
The daily inventories of vaccine will help public officials know if other reallocations should happen in the future, he said.
In some cases, a provider might be planning for a large vaccination event, but in other instances they might have a barrier such as sick employees that prevent them from dispensing it, Jeppesen said.
“It’s a tool so we can all see what is happening and we can have the right conversations,” he said.
Idaho public health officials aren’t able to track each vaccination to be sure it goes to someone in the group that’s eligible for shots, partly because of the high volume of people involved, but generally everyone is complying with the rules, said Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch.
“They’re anxious to get in, but they don’t want to cut the line,” she said. “They want to do what’s right.”
In other coronavirus news, Evergreen Estates in Clarkston is asking the public to send items such as cards, crafts, puzzles, books and games to its residents to help build their spirits.
Cards and gifts may be mailed to Tri-State Memorial Hospital Marketing Department, 1229 Highland Ave., Clarkston, WA 99403.
With Idaho moving to Stage 3 of its reopening plan, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office announced it will reopen its fingerprint services starting today. The services will be available Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are required for both employees and customers.
