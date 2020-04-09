Nez Perce County added three additional deaths to its COVID-19 toll Thursday, bringing the total to five people who have died of the illness in the county.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District confirmed the three additional deaths, as well as one more confirmed case of COVID-19. There are now 25 confirmed cases in the North Central District, as well as two probably cases, which were added to its records Thursday.
All five of the deaths occurred in people over age 50; four were male, one was female, according to the North Central District.
