Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.