A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Whitman County on Monday as a triage and testing center was established at Pullman Regional Hospital for patients with symptoms of the illness.
The new case involves a woman in her 70s, according to a news release from the Whitman County Health Department.
The first case in Whitman County and in all of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington was reported Sunday. That individual is a woman in her 20s, who has recovered and is self-isolating at home.
No cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed as of early Monday evening in Asotin or Garfield counties in Washington or Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater or Lewis counties in north central Idaho or by the Nez Perce Tribe.
The health care providers behind the new testing and triage center in Pullman hope their efforts slow the spread of the illness and prevent it from reaching vulnerable populations in places such as nursing homes, said Dr. Pete Mikkelsen, medical director of the emergency department at Pullman Regional Hospital.
The center was the idea of physicians in Pullman, Moscow and Colfax and is in collaboration with Palouse Medical and Ready Care, a walk-in clinic at the hospital.
As of 2:15 p.m. Monday, eight people had received coronavirus tests at the center, he said.
A physician, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant staffs the center with two to three registered nurses. They administer tests to patients who typically stay in their vehicles. Patients are referred by their medical providers, a walk-in clinic at the hospital, or themselves to the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The results are returned within 48 to 72 hours.
The medical professionals at the center are heroes because they are doing the work at some risk to their own health, he said.
“It’s been a courageous thing to do because it’s so different,” Mikkelsen said.
Mikkelsen and other health care experts urged people to do everything possible to avoid contact with others, especially if they are sick.
Anyone who isn’t feeling well should find a friend or family member to deliver items to their home if they need food or other necessities, said Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson.
The only way all the sacrifices people are making, including not working, will help is if people avoid others even if they’re outside exercising, said Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury.
“If it’s not necessary, stay home,” he said.
In Idaho, at the state level, taxpayers got a little bit of breathing room Monday, when Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation extending the April 15 tax filing deadline by 60 days.
Income tax filings and payments are now due June 15, shortly before the state’s fiscal year ends.
The governor also extended the deadline to apply for the 100-percent disabled veterans tax benefit program, as well as the property tax reduction and deferral programs. The new deadline is also June 15.
The federal government recently extended its tax filing deadline to July 15.
Little said he’s also considering steps that Oregon and other states have taken to prohibit renters from being evicted and to prevent utilities from shutting off service for nonpayment. As of yet, however, he hasn’t taken specific action on those proposals.
Little signed a second proclamation Monday suspending more than 125 agency rules that deal with health care access and provider capacity.
During a short news conference, the governor said the intent is to remove any bureaucratic hurdles to the state’s coronavirus response.
“These waivers will increase the capacity of our health care system,” he said.
For example, the state is removing barriers on out-of-state medical providers treating Idaho patients through “tele-health” telecommunications technology. It’s also streamlining the licensing process for retired nurses and physicians, so they can come back and help out, if needed.
“And we’re removing restrictions so physician assistants can be fully engaged as part of the medical team,” Little said.
During the current emergency, he said, Idahoans will be able to get emergency refills of as much as 90 days for existing prescriptions for chronic conditions such as diabetes. Medicaid has also suspended co-pay requirements, to alleviate the financial burden on patients.
Little and state health experts will also participate in an AARP telephone town hall meeting today at 11 a.m. PDT.
They’ll provide information and answer questions regarding the coronavirus in Idaho. Participants can join the call by dialing (866) 767-0637, or register in advance at vekeo.com/aarpidaho. The conversation will also be streamed online at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.
Other agencies and organizations made coronavirus-related announcements Monday. An extended list of these announcements can be found with this story on lmtribune.com.
- Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office announced it is limiting its driver’s license service to the issuance of Hazmat endorsements only to limit the possible exposure of COVID-19 to its employees. Employees will contact each customer outside of the facility and ask a series of questions to help determine if they are a high risk to employees. Hazmat endorsement business will be done by appointments only, which may be scheduled by calling (208) 700-3138.
- The city of Pullman is closing its playground equipment and public restrooms in the city’s park system. Whitman County Parks and Trails remain open, but all park play equipment was closed Monday until further notice. Those with questions may contact the parks department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (509) 338-3227.
- The Asotin County Library ceased its curbside service Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. Patrons are asked to go to the library’s website at www.asotincountylibrary.org for resources and services available during the physical closure of the library. Wi-Fi service continues to be available around the Asotin and Heights branches. The library’s bookdrops will also be closed. Patrons are encouraged to keep the library materials they have until the April 30 due date. The library does not charge fines for late returns.
- Prairie River Library District closed all of its locations until further notice Monday. The library district has locations in Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester. Onsite, curbside service has been canceled. Holds will be kept waiting until the service is rescheduled or the library reopens. Patrons do not need to return borrowed materials at this time. The district is fine-free and no overdue charges will be enforced during the closure. The library’s digital resources are available at www.prld.org. More information is available by contacting Prairie River Library District Director Michael Priest at (208) 843-7254.
- The Port of Whitman County announced Monday that it is closing its office to visitors. Port staff will be available by phone and email during normal business hours 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact information can be found at www.portwhitman.com. Port staff can be reached by phone at (509) 397-3791 or 1 (800) 535-7678 or by email at port@portwhitman.com. The port will publish teleconference details with each commission meeting agenda online at the port’s website. Members of the public are encouraged to attend by phone. The next commission meeting is scheduled for April 12.
- P1FCU is limiting access to its lobbies by requiring members make appointments Monday through Friday. The changes began Saturday. The drive-ups at P1FCU branches will be open and on normal operational hours. Members of the credit union are asked to call to set up appointments for emergency and essential services. P1FCU can be reached by phone at (208) 746-8900 or 1 (800) 843-7128. P1FCU ITM/PTE machines and ATMs are available. P1FCU is making resources available through its member financial assistance plan such as options to skip loan payments, zero interest 90-day loans, low rate signature loans and fee waivers.
- The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber is partnering with KBOI2 news team, the Idaho Digital Learning Academy and the Idaho State Department of Education to provide activities for parents to perform with their children at home on the chamber’s website at www.lcvalleychamber.org or through its Facebook page at facebook.com/lcvalleychamber. The activities will be led by the KBOI2 news team. The resources are coded by age and subject at resources.stem.idaho.gov. There will be two Facebook and Twitter posts per day.