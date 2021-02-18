No new coronavirus deaths were reported Wednesday in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington as the spread of the disease in the area continued to slow.
Overall there were 12 new cases in north central Idaho and another seven in southeastern Washington.
The greatest number of new cases was in Whitman County, which had six infections. Latah County had four new cases while Nez Perce County and Clearwater County had three each. Idaho County had two new infections.
Asotin County had a single new case while Lewis and Garfield counties didn’t have any.