Christopher Warren PhotographySenior athletes at Troy High posed for a photo earlier this year. In the back row are (from left) baseball players Matthew Spencer, Reece Sanderson and Matt Groseclose; track athletes Fisher Gray, David Phillis, Sam Taff, Zachary Stoner, Rhett Sandquist, Tyler Heath, Tommy Baier and Brendan Noble; and baseball players Grayson Foster and John McShane. In the front row are track athletes Kelli Richmond and Jaycee Johnson; softball players Bailey Grove, Dara Loder, Niah Griffin, Abby Weller and Brenna Dunworth; and track athlete Katy Mottern.