The jury is out — for months

About 75 criminal jury trials will be rescheduled for after Aug. 3 in Nez Perce County after the latest Idaho Supreme Court order responding to the coronavirus goes into effect Friday.
The court issued its new order last week, and it calls for the rescheduling of criminal jury trials to after Aug. 3, and postpones civil jury trials until Oct. 5.
Most of the felony criminal trials will likely be resolved before a new trial date arrives on the calendar.
About 200 misdemeanor trials between now and Aug. 3 could be affected by the order, too, but 2nd District Administrative Judge Jay Gaskill thinks a vast majority of those trials will be resolved at final pretrial hearings the courts still plan to hold by video conference. Normally, very few misdemeanor cases go to trial, and Gaskill does not anticipate the unique situation presented by the virus will change the likelihood that most of those cases will be resolved before a jury trial is needed.
“The attorneys will still have the final pretrials and if they are not settled at that time, they will be set out after the Aug. 3 date,” Gaskill said. “If defendants want to waive their right to a jury and proceed with a court trial, the magistrates will be doing those sooner.”
The state courts have been rescheduling trials because of the virus since March and a backlog is growing, but senior judges will be used in Nez Perce County to help the courts catch up, Gaskill said.
Senior judges will preside over preliminary hearings on Fridays during the next few months to help the courts get caught up, Gaskill said.
Defendants charged with crimes should not expect the backlog to work in their favor.
“I do not anticipate any charged crimes being dropped as a result of the delays,” Gaskill said.
Second District judges in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah and Lewis counties are also pushing back court calendars because of the state Supreme Court’s guidelines.
“The judges in each of the counties in the 2nd District are doing an excellent job of handling their individual calendars and moving forward,” Gaskill said.
The situation remains fluid, and Gaskill expects the state Supreme Court to remain independent as it administers the courts in response to Gov. Brad Little’s orders.
Petitions to terminate parental rights and felony sentencing hearings where the penalty of a life sentence is possible will still be held in person, but those proceedings will be subject to rules that require participants to wear masks covering their noses and mouths; maintain social distance of at least 6 feet from all persons not living in their home; and the number of persons allowed in the courtroom will be restricted, the new Idaho Supreme Court order said.
Most court hearings will be done remotely by video or phone conferencing. Should the presiding judge determine that the proceedings being done remotely must be done in person to prevent “undue prejudice” to a party, the judge may postpone the hearing until it can be held in person, the new court order said.
Signs on the courthouse will announce entry is forbidden for people who have been asked to self-isolate by any doctor, hospital or health agency, or because they have traveled outside the country, been diagnosed with COVID-19 and not recovered, or are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache or new loss of taste or smell.
Courthouse security will deny access to the courts to anyone violating the protocols on the signs. Judges may deal with any violation of the new order through contempt proceedings, the order said.
People with legitimate court business but who are prohibited from entering the courthouse because they meet one or more of the criteria are advised to stay home and call the local court clerk, who can begin the process to continue court matters, notify the judge in the case and involved attorneys, and facilitate the filing of necessary documents through e-filing or dropbox processes, the order said.
