Nine new infections of COVID-19 were reported by Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Monday and Asotin County Public Health added an additional case to its tally.
The Idaho health district’s total of 23 new infections reported Monday includes 14 added over the weekend by Nimiipuu Health, which were reported earlier by the Tribune.
Of those, 11 were females and 12 were males. Of the females, three were 9 or younger; two were in their 20s; three in their 30s; one in her 40s; one in her 50s; and one in her 60s. Of the males, three were 9 or younger; two were 10 to 19; five were in their 20s; one in his 40s; and one in his 50s.
The new infections included one in Clearwater County for a total of 17; one in Idaho County for a total of 31; four in Latah County for a total of 105; and 16 in Nez Perce County for a total of 159. Lewis County has no reported coronavirus infections.
None of the new infections has been hospitalized, according to Tara Macke, public health nurse with the department.
In Asotin County, the new infection was a male, age currently unavailable, bringing the county total to 29. No new infections were reported in Whitman or Garfield counties.
The Division of Behavioral Health in Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday a help line offering statewide support for anyone facing challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release from the department, COVID Help Now responders are trained crisis counselors who can help callers assess their current situation and will provide coping mechanisms to reduce stress. The responders can provide emotional support and aid for immediate needs by connecting callers with resources in their own communities. The help line will remain anonymous and responders do not classify, label or diagnose people and no case records are taken.
Responders are available by phone or text and callers may leave a message during off hours. The help line is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time, seven days a week, and can be reached by calling or texting (986) 867-1073 or calling toll-free (866) 947-5186. Resources can also be found at: www.ioem.idaho.gov/covidhelpnow.
Long-term care facilities in Idaho are seeking more employees to care for residents who are at the greatest risk of COVID-19 infection, according to a news release Monday by the Idaho Health Care Association.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little created a promotional video last week asking Idahoans to work temporarily for a senior care facility. Since then, more than 30 registered nurses, certified assistance and other nonlicensed volunteers applied to the association that represents Idaho’s senior care facilities.
Robert Vande Merwe said some facilities are unable to find enough nurses and others are desperate for housekeepers or kitchen staff.
The association estimates that Idaho’s elder care facilities need at least 1,500 caregivers, 750 nurses and 500 other support staff. Care facilities will provide training, full- or part-time wages, and benefits to full-time employees. Some may also be able to provide housing and travel expenses.
Interested applicants can apply at the Idaho Care for the Aging website: idaho.carefortheaging.org/. The Idaho Health Care Association will then match applicants to a facility in need. Out-of-state employees also may apply.
