The Idaho State Board of Education met virtually on Monday, but a livestream of the meeting failed because of technical difficulties.
The board has been meeting at 2 p.m. PDT every Monday since mid-March to discuss responses to the coronavirus and to conduct other business. The location of the Boise-based meeting was closed to the public to comply with Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order.
“Due to technical difficulties with (Facebook) Live, today’s special board meeting will not be streamed. The meeting will be recorded and the recording will be posted to our page later this evening,” stated a post on the board’s Facebook page shortly after the meeting had started.
As of 7:30 p.m. PDT, the recording of the meeting had not yet been posted.
The board was scheduled to discuss issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to receive an update about funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The board was also scheduled to take action on proposed amendments to a policy related to career technical education, on a memorandum of understanding for the transfer of IT staff from the Department of Education to the Office of the State Board of Education, and amendments to a policy relating to the appointment authority at higher education institutions.