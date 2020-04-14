An online IRS form allows certain low-income families to apply for their coronavirus stimulus payments without filing tax returns.
Clarkston accountant Todd Snarr has been directing people to the form since he first saw it Friday at www.freefilefillableforms.com/#/fd/EconomicImpactPayment.
Filling out the document requires access to a computer, a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification, some basic personal information and about 15 minutes.
“They don’t have to go to a (tax) preparer,” Snarr said. “It’s really simple.”
The money is part of a $2.2 trillion emergency rescue package intended to help Americans survive the economic hardships of COVID-19. Nearly 17 million people in the United States have applied for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks as the coronavirus spread, more than at any time in history.
The government is sending individuals making $75,000 or less per year $1,200 and couples earning $150,000 or less annually $2,400. Those figures don’t include the $500 that families will receive for each dependent child.
The online form for the payments is for people who don’t typically file tax returns, including individuals who make $12,200 or less a year or couples who earn $24,400 or less annually, according to the IRS’ website.
Those in that category should submit the form as soon as possible and could get their money back in about two weeks, compared with at least twice as long as if they filed tax returns, said Snarr, who owns LC Tax Solutions LLC in Clarkston.
“(The IRS doesn’t) want all these returns coming in, because that slows them down,” he said. “It adds more workload.”
After families get the cash, they should prioritize their basic needs and pay any income taxes they owe as they think about how to spend the money, according to a news release from the Northwest Credit Union Association.
“Focus on the things that keep a roof over your head, feed the family and keep the utilities and the internet on,” according to the association.
Once those necessities are covered, families should consider saving as much as they can in a bank or credit union where the money won’t be lost or stolen.
If families have bills they can’t pay, they should contact who they owe and see what options exist, according to the association.
“(Some financial institutions) are providing options to (customers) such as low-to-no-interest emergency loans, and the ability to skip mortgage and car payments for as long as 90 days,” according to the association.
