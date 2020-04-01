Officials at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston have implemented some of the hospital’s long-standing emergency plans in response to the coronavirus pandemic and are poised to activate others if needed.
The medical center is also adapting its plans as health care officials continue to learn more about the viral illness that has sickened more than 500 people in Idaho and 850,000 people across the globe.
“We have emergency preparedness plans in place year around, and we practice those,” said hospital spokeswoman Samantha Skinner. “We are looking at those plans and specifically how they pertain to COVID-19 and how we need to adjust to any gaps there might be, including looking at supplies and taking full inventory of our emergency preparedness.”
As of Tuesday, there were no COVID-19 patients staying at the hospital, Skinner said.
Last week, the hospital activated its Incident Command Center. The system is generally designed to operate around a specific, short-lived incident, like a natural disaster. But Skinner said it’s now operating seven days a week.
“We set up the incident command center to be able to make decisions quickly and disseminate information quickly and really just make any needed adjustments,” she said. “It helps to keep a big organization agile.”
The hospital is cross training nurses so they are able to work in other departments if need be. It postponed elective procedures that Skinner said frees up staff and intensive care unit beds, and helps conserve personal protective equipment.
The hospital is also tapping into its in-house expertise as it puts plans in place and tailors them to fit the specific contours of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I think probably what has prepared us the most is we have a board certified infectious disease physician, Dr. David Souvenir. We have a full-time infection prevention specialist,” Skinner said.
But the facility isn’t saying much about its coronavirus plans, other than they exist, they are robust and well practiced. Skinner declined to provide examples of steps that might be taken if there were to be a surge of COVID-19 patients to the emergency room. She said those plans are complicated and steps are contingent on a wide range of variables that would be plugged into a flow chart or decision tree.
“We have processes in place,” she said, describing how the plans would dictate responses to different unnamed scenarios. “If it’s a yes to one question, it triggers one response, if it’s a no it triggers another.”
Skinner also declined to indicate how many ventilators and negative pressure rooms are available at the hospital, saying the numbers would lack context to the public.
A shortage of ventilators has been a defining problem of the COVID-19 outbreak in places hardest hit by the disease. President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act in an effort to ramp up production of the devices that help critically ill or injured patients to breathe. Companies like Ford Motors and GE Healthcare have announced plans to produce the life-saving equipment, but those efforts aren’t expected to quickly bear fruit.
“We are planning for the unknown, but we want to assure the community we have the right team and the right process in place to respond accordingly,” Skinner said. “We are prepared to care for our community.”
In other steps related to the coronavirus, the hospital closed all entrances except the main doors on the building’s north side, placed a handwashing station outside of that entrance, restricted entry to those with appointments or emergencies only, stopped most visitation and implemented a screening process for everyone who enters.
To advance beyond the foyer, patients, employees and medical personnel must complete the screening process: “Did you wash your hands at the door? Do you have a cough or fever?” they are asked. “Have you recently traveled or been to another medical facility? Have you had contact with a COVID-19 patient?”
Finally their foreheads are scanned to make sure they don’t have fever — those registering 98.6 or less are let in. Patients with a cough or fever are given a mask.
The hospital also has participated in mock drills recently, held coronavirus-related skills fairs for its medical personnel and is following guidance from federal, state and local health officials, Skinner said.
More mundanely, the hospital, like many other businesses and organizations, has moved from in-person to virtual meetings.
The St. Joseph website, www.sjrmc.org/, includes information about its response to the coronavirus and answers to common questions such as what to do if you need treatment. In short, those experiencing an emergency are advised to call 911 or visit the emergency room. Those with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call ahead if possible.
The medical center remains open despite the precautions and restrictions.
“We will always provide care when it’s needed,” Skinner said. “We are always going to be here to provide the care you need when you need it.”
