SPOKANE — The Spokane Regional Health District reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,128 since the pandemic began.
One man in his 80s died because of complications from the virus, SRHD said. There are 29 people hospitalized in the county because of COVID-19.
It took about four months for Spokane County to reach 1,000 cases but in the last month cases have doubled, with the county passing 2,000 cases Saturday.
Across the border in Idaho, cases have also surged with 663 cases in Kootenai County as of Friday afternoon. Statewide there were 10,902 cases an increase of 397 on Sunday, according to the Idaho Department of Health.
Cases have increased sharply around the country this week as states re-open. Florida reported more than 15,000 new cases Sunday, setting the record for the largest single day increase in any state since the pandemic began in January.
In Washington, there were 39,218 cases as of the end of the day Thursday. The health department did not update data over the weekend.
Nationwide there are more than 3.2 million cases of the virus with 62,918 new cases reported Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control.