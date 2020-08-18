Public Health — Idaho North Central District reported a jump of 32 new COVID-19 infections from Friday, bringing the total to 392 cases district-wide.
Of those, Nez Perce County saw the greatest increase with 14 new cases for a total of 186. They include six females — one in the 0-10 age group; one in the 20s; one in the 30s; two in the 40s; and one in the 60s. There were eight males including one in the 0-10s; two in the 20s; three in the 30s; one in the 40s; and one in the 50s.
Latah County counted 13 new cases, including six females and seven males for a total of 147. Of the females three were in the 0-10 age group; two in the 20s; and one in the 70s. The males included one in the 10s; four in the 20s; one in the 50s; and one in the 80s.
Idaho County had two new cases Monday for a county total of 35, including one female in the 0-10s age group and one female in the 50s.
Clearwater County had one new case for a total of 18. The case was a female in the 30s category.
Lewis County also showed two new infections for a county total of six. They include onewoman in the 20s and one boy younger than 10.
Tara Macke, public health nurse with the north central Idaho district, said none of the cases reported Monday is hospitalized.
In southeastern Washington, Whitman County added one more confirmed case for a county total of 131. And Asotin County reported one more infection for a total of 41 cases. There were no new reported cases in Garfield County.
The Whitman County patient is male between the ages of 60 and 79 and is stable and self-isolating. Asotin’s single case was a male between the ages of 20 and 2.
In other COVID-19 news:
University of Idaho President Scott Green told the Idaho State Board of Education Monday that the university has received 3,360 results from their testing efforts. Of that, 48 students tested positive. Nine of those who tested positive have since recovered, leaving 39 active cases. Five of those people are being cared for in the UI isolation facility on campus. Green said the numbers point to a 1.16 percent infection rate at the university.
The Whitman County Rural Library District announced the reopening of all 14 branch locations on Thursday with adjusted services and hours in continuing efforts to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Services include socially distanced browsing and computer availability with revised patron usage for safety measures.
The Colfax branch will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The remaining branches will operate on normal hours. The Albion Library is currently closed for renovations but once they are completed curbside service and direct mailing will be available. Library patrons and staff are required to wear face masks, to maintain 6-foot social distance from staff and others and are allowed a 15-minute browsing period. Patrons are also asked to place touched, unwanted items in designated bins for further handling and sanitation by library staff. All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being recirculated.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little will host a statewide AARP telephone town hall today beginning at noon to provide information and answer questions regarding COVID-19. Participants can join by dialing toll-free at (866) 767-0637 or register in advance by visiting vekeo.com/aarpidaho.
Columbia Grain International has implemented an enhanced safety plan this harvest season of safety reminders and preventative training seminars to keep producers and customers safely connected and protected.
Employees of the company receive a safety message every day and have created new safety protocols. These include stopping trucks at a window to talk with a merchandiser at a safe distance while waiting to get weighed in at the scales. Staff and customers now are meeting in smaller groups, limiting hosting customers indoors and practicing social distancing.
