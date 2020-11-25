Speakers tell Idahoans not to fear coronavirus pandemic

A government leader, business owners, pastors and others encouraged Idahoans on Tuesday to stop living in fear of COVID-19, expressed disappointment in the way government officials have imposed “unconstitutional” restrictions and offered solutions in response to the virus.
The speakers included Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, R-Idaho Falls, who has voiced opposition to some of Republican Gov. Brad Little’s handlings of the coronavirus response.
“We have learned so much from the onset of this virus,” McGeachin said. “The more we learn, the less we have to fear. We need to trust each other to do what is best to protect ourselves and our loved ones. We need to use our God-given gifts to help each other through these difficult times.”
McGeachin said she is committed to finding effective solutions that do not infringe on people’s rights. She said she recently submitted a proposal to help solve hospital capacity issues.
Part of the proposal is investing in relocatable high-tech modular units that hospitals can use in emergency rooms, intensive care units or however else they see fit, McGeachin said. Another part would bring nurses to assist at short-staffed Idaho hospitals.
McGeachin chose not to answer some questions from the media regarding COVID-19, such as her thoughts on mask mandates and her assessment of Little’s response to the pandemic and how she can help improve it.
McGeachin said precautions should be taken this Thanksgiving when gathering with loved ones at high risk for COVID-19 complications, but that it is equally important to gather with friends and family and celebrate the holiday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is at home with people you live with.
“My whole message is that we’re not meant to be kept away from each other,” McGeachin said. “We are human beings. We are social beings.”
The state was in lockdown early on in the pandemic but has not been for several months. Little recently rolled Idaho back to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan. Stage 2 limits gatherings to no more than 10 people, and bars, restaurants and nightclubs can operate with seating only.
Dr. Rod Story, owner of Story Family Medicine in Moscow, expressed concern about people’s mental health issues during the pandemic, which have led to suicide and alcoholism.
“Health care is much more than avoiding a sickness at all costs,” Story said. “Life is much more than hiding in our homes.”
Joel Cohen, owner of Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen in Moscow, said he will resist shutting down and limiting his indoor seating if Little imposes another lockdown.
Idaho Strong Community streamed the news conference on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. ISC’s Facebook page says its “goal is to be a voice of courage and encouragement, as we build on our constitutional foundations for the future of Idaho.”
Gabriel Rench, a Moscow Republican who lost to incumbent Moscow Democrat Tom Lamar for a Latah County Commissioner seat earlier this month, served as moderator of the event. He said government leaders in many ways lost faith in the Constitution and in Idahoans.
“Idaho fights crisis with freedom and not with unconstitutional lockdowns,” he said.
Rench said all entities, like churches, businesses, hospitals and government leaders, should have a seat at the decision-making table when it comes to the COVID-19 response.
