More than 100 Washington state parks will open for day use activities Tuesday.
The facilities have been closed since the end of March, after Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Washington State Parks released a list of parks Saturday that will partially open this week. The list includes Fields Spring State Park south of Asotin, Steptoe Butte and Lyons Ferry parks in Whitman County, and Palouse Falls State Park west of Starbuck.
However, ocean beach parks and parks in the Columbia River Gorge will remain closed as the state proceeds with a phased reopening of activities.
The parks department is advising people that restroom facilities may be limited, and they should bring their own hand-washing supplies.
A complete list of the parks that are reopening can be found on the agency’s website, at https://parks.state.wa.us.