Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill has fallen victim to COVID-19 concerns. At a special meeting last week, the Grangeville City Council unanimously approved not opening the municipally owned hill for the 2020-21 season because of logistical issues in meeting requirements to comply with state guidelines.
“Honestly, this is sad for Grangeville,” said Mayor Wes Lester at the Nov. 18 meeting, held by conference call because of COVID-19 guidelines. “This would be something for the community to do, especially this year, something to look forward to; to go to the ski hill and go tubing for the day. But it’s just not going to work.”
For patrons with gift certificates or punch cards for this season, the city will extend those to be applicable for the 2021-22 ski season.
The decision to close came at the recommendation of ski hill manager Mark Vandlik, during a Nov. 16 report to the council.
“Logistically, I don’t know how we’d do it up there,” Vandlik told the council.
At issue is complying with the current state’s modified Stage 2 guidelines on limiting public and private gatherings to 10 people. During discussion, the council noted it was already questioning how the city could manage hill operations under Stage 3 that allowed for no more than 50. The hill doesn’t have the ability to move the ticketing and rental areas to an outside location, which some resorts in the state worked at over the summer by building new infrastructure. Additional staff would be needed to monitor lodge occupancy as per the guidelines, and to sanitize equipment, including the T-bar, and bathrooms.
Staffing is another issue, as both Lester and Vandlik expressed the hill workforce can be hard to recruit, and many are older individuals, some in their 60s and 70s who are already concerned with COVID and whether it’s worth the risk — in close proximity to provide tube and lift services — for what they are being paid. If those individuals decided not to go to work, it could affect hill operations, notably the ski lift that requires operators be older than 18.
“The bigger hills have been planning for this for most of the summer,” Lester said, “but the city doesn’t have the manpower, it doesn’t have the funds, it’s not set up for that type of situation.”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville students to be released early each Wednesday
KOOSKIA — “Our staff needs some time to collaborate and work on COVID impacts, training to be digitally prepared,” Mountain View School District Superintendent Todd Fiske told the board at the Nov. 16 meeting at Clearwater Valley High School.
Following a lengthy discussion, the board voted 3-2 for CV and Grangeville students to be released at 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday, beginning Dec. 2.
Fiske requested the board change the calendars for Clearwater Valley and Grangeville schools in order to offer the early release; Elk City School is on a four-day week and has a separate calendar.
“We talk about social and emotional support for our students, but this is a way to offer our teachers and staff support, as well,” Fiske said. “It’s an opportunity for us to show support for all the heavy lifting associated with COVID-19; it’s an opportunity for them to be able to catch their breath.”
Fiske said he has been hearing from MVSD staff that with COVID and all the extra preparation and responsibilities it has brought, “it is too much.”
“I know it’s a big ask. I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t feel the good would outweigh the negative,” he continued.
“My biggest question is what it looks like for parents?” trustee Melisa Kaschmitter asked. “I know people have to adapt to the times — but there has to be a balance. I also know often when I carve out time to get ahead, it doesn’t always make a big difference. Will this time for the staff make a difference?”
Clearwater Valley High School Principal Heather Becker spoke on behalf of her staff, saying about 70 percent of student attendance was in-person during the past eight weeks.
“There is a lot of stress on teachers,” Becker said. “On average, it takes three to four hours per day just to deliver the online lessons for students who are not in the classroom. I know my staff would greatly appreciate the extra time.”
Fiske added there would be no cost to the school district, and teachers and staff will continue to work their contractual hours, just without students on Wednesday afternoons.
“To say there is no cost — well, there are costs; to parents,” but, also, to kids and teachers for the lost seat time in the classroom,” trustee Brad Lutz commented, agreeing with Kaschmitter that he was not sure if a couple extra hours a week would make a difference.
“If we cannot hold the (physical and mental) health of our staff, every parent will be home with their child,” Fiske stated. “I’m asking for a two-hour investment on our entire staff. I realize I am putting you in a difficult position, but I feel it is that important.”
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday
Clearwater County continues search for ambulance director
OROFINO — The Clearwater County Ambulance District Board met in the commissioners’ office Monday to report that they are still interviewing applicants for the position of ambulance director. They hoped to fill the position soon.
The board discussed job descriptions and salaries for EMT/ drivers and EMT/secretary.
Clearwater County Ambulance Service has long aspired to have a full-time paramedic on staff to provide skill sets not currently available. With the addition of a certified paramedic, the county’s ambulance service would be licensed to operate as an Advanced Life Support service.
The board considered the pros and cons of hiring a paramedic full time as opposed to part time. The conversation will continue; no decisions were made at this time.
The board approved the State of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare subgrant for up to $25,000 for Clearwater County Ambulance Service and Back Country Medics for emergency medical service equipment to include a power gurney and load system kit.
— Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino), Wednesday