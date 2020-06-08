Whitman County Public Health officials announced Sunday there were six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing the county’s total to 26 cases of the novel coronavirus and the first new cases in the county since May 26.
The new cases all shared a common social link, and the patients are stable and isolating at home, according to a news release from Whitman County Director of Public Health Troy Henderson and Whitman County Director of Emergency Management Bill Tensfeld. The release said the county would release more information today.
The current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance, the release said.
Asotin County did not have any new cases or deaths attributable to COVID-19 Sunday. Garfield County remains the lone county in Washington to have not had a single confirmed case of the disease. Garfield County has reported 58 negative COVID-19 tests. Asotin County reports 609 COVID-19 tests administered, with 3.1 percent of those tests coming back positive for COVID-19. Whitman County reports 1,207 negative cases, while the State of Washington reports 701 tests have been administered with 2.9 percent of the COVID-19 tests being positive in Whitman County.
Public Health-Idaho North Central District does not update its COVID-19 webpage over the weekend. The State of Idaho updates COVID-19 cases on its webpage on Saturday but not Sunday.
On Saturday afternoon, Idaho reported 3,139 total cases and 83 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were 28 new cases reported in Idaho on Saturday. Idaho reported 55,742 COVID-19 tests completed in the state. The state has an estimated population of 1,787,065, according to the U.S. Census estimate in July 2019.
Total cases in the north central district on Friday was 93, with 83 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases. There have been 19 deaths attributed to COVID-19, all in Nez Perce County, in the north central district. Nez Perce County leads the district with 83 cases. Latah County has reported seven cases and Idaho County has reported three cases. Clearwater and Lewis counties have not reported any cases of the disease.
Nez Perce County has the third highest death total in Idaho from COVID-19 with 19. Twin Falls County has reported the most deaths because of the disease in Idaho at 23, and Ada County has reported 22 COVID-19 deaths.
Ada County leads the state with 838 total cases, of which 60 are reported as probable cases. Blaine County has the second most cases at 514 in Idaho, with 11 probable cases included in the total. Twin Falls County has the third most cases in Idaho with 445, of which 75 are reported as probable.
Idaho reported having 115 intensive care unit beds available Saturday and 474 ventilators available, which was down from 512 reported available May 28.
There have been 1,643 COVID-19 tests administered in the north central district that covers Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties through May 25, the latest date testing numbers are available from the state. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the five-county district population at 109,648.
The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention reported 1,920,904 confirmed cases of the disease Sunday afternoon, with 29,214 of those being new cases. There have been 109,901 Americans die from COVID-19 during the pandemic. There were 709 new deaths from COVID-19 reported by the CDC Sunday.
The CDC reported Sunday that states have reported a total of 20,384,850 COVID-19 tests thus far, of which, 2,296,561 were positive for an 11 percent rate. The estimated population of the U.S. is 328.2 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Washington reported 23,729 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 through Sunday and 1,159 deaths because of the coronavirus. The state has performed 405,056 COVID-19 tests, and 5.9 percent of those tests have been positive. The estimated population of Washington was 7,614,893 in July 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Oregon reported 4,570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 161 deaths because of the disease. Oregon reports administering 143,118 tests. Oregon had an estimated population of 4,217,737 in 2019, according to the US Census Bureau.
Montana reported 545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 18 deaths because of the disease. Montana reports administering 47,378 tests. Montana’s 2019 estimated population is 1,068,778, according to the US Census Bureau.
