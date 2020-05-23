The Lewiston Roundup Association plans to hold its 86th annual rodeo Sept. 9-12 and is working on providing additional sanitation and public safety measures.
“At this time we are planning for the Roundup to take place,” longtime Lewiston Roundup Association organizer Willie Deibel said. “We’ve been in contact with members of the State of Idaho COVID-19 team, as well as our local Public Health – Idaho North Central District members, and all are aware that we would greatly like to have our event.”
The Lewiston Roundup Association wants to communicate with county commissioners and the city of Lewiston as it plans its rodeo and downtown parade. Currently, the city is not accepting any parade applications.
“We are anxiously awaiting a decision on whether we can move forward with that or not,” Deibel said. “We’ll feel better about our current plan and situation once the governor and his team release the post-Stage 4 plan, but we’re still moving forward and cannot wait to have exactly what the original Roundup was — a celebration at the culmination of a lot of hard work at the end of harvest.”
Idaho’s Stage 4 of its reopening plan is set to expire June 26.
“The guidance they provide for events going on after that will really dictate more of how we proceed,” Deibel said.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has released a document outlining the extra requirements because of COVID-19 concerns for rodeos that carry its name that Deibel described as “very all-encompassing.”
“We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to fulfill all needed sanitation measures, yet realistic there may be further requirements set down to abide by for social distancing,” Deibel said. “We have a lot of community stakeholders that want to see this event succeed, so we are trying our best to help the show go on, but if something changes we will make a public announcement to let everyone know.”
One new case reported in Latah County
There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 reported Friday by Public Health – Idaho North Central District. A female in her 60s is the newest confirmed case in Latah County.
The new case brings the total for the district that covers Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties to 91 total. There have been 81 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases. Latah County now has six confirmed cases and one probable case.
Nez Perce County has reported 72 confirmed cases and nine probable cases, as well as all 19 deaths attributed to the disease in the district. Idaho County has reported three total cases. Clearwater and Lewis counties have not had any confirmed cases. Nimiipuu Health had no new cases nor any deaths to report Friday.
Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties reported no new cases and no deaths related to COVID-19 Friday. Whitman County has reported 19 confirmed cases and no deaths. Asotin County has reported 18 confirmed cases and two deaths. Garfield County remains the only county in the state of Washington that has not had any confirmed cases.
Pullman Regional Hospital back to providing all services
All services at Pullman Regional Hospital are now available, including elective surgeries, following Washington state guidelines.
The hospital will continue all precautionary measures to safely provide care and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including patient and staff wearing masks and being screened; PPE for staff; and continued safety and infection control measures, according to a news release.
Telemedicine and in-person appointments will continue to be available and hospital staff encourages people to get care when it is needed and not delay appointments, according to the release. Steps the hospital is taking to ensure public safety can be found by clicking on coronavirus information at www.pullmanregional.org.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.