COVID-19 claimed seven more lives in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho over the weekend.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported two new deaths in Clearwater County, including a person in their 70s and another in their 80s. Lewis County had one death of a person in their 80s, and in Nez Perce County one person in their 70s died. There have been 69 deaths in the five-county region and a total of 6,608 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 94 new confirmed tests reported by the health district Monday and 11 probable cases. Clearwater County reported 15 new cases since Friday, for a total of 710 cases; Idaho County had eight new cases, for a total of 917; Latah County reported 24 new cases, for 1,972 total; Lewis County added seven new cases, for 290 overall; and Nez Perce County reported 51 new infections, for a total of 2,719.
Asotin County reported three new deaths Monday for a total of 23 deaths. These included two women and one man, two of whom were in the 60 to 79 age group and one in the 70 to 89 age group. The county reported 12 new cases Saturday and four Sunday, for a total case count of 962. Two of those cases are currently hospitalized.
Whitman County received 37 new positive COVID-19 test results over the weekend, bringing the county total to 2,557. Seven of the cases are currently hospitalized, and all other cases are stable and self-isolating. There were no new deaths reported Monday. The county has had 22 deaths to date.
There was no change in Garfield County’s data Monday. There have been 73 positive cases so far, and all have recovered. The county has had no deaths.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston reported that eight patients who have tested positive for the virus are being treated at the hospital. That is an increase of one since last Monday. The highest number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital was 16 on Nov. 23.
On its webpage, St. Joe’s said at this time it has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including critical care and intensive care. But hospital capacity is fluid and changes daily based on admissions, discharges, transfers and the level of care patients need at any given time. That includes care for COVID-19 and other conditions.
“We are continuing to make facility adjustments to expand our ability to accept patients with COVID-19 and increase our capacity to treat and manage patients” with the virus, the hospital said.
Gritman Medical Center reported that as of last Thursday there have been 24 patients admitted to the hospital for in-patient care who have tested positive for COVID-19. That was an increase of one since Dec. 3. The hospital is not releasing information at this time on admissions or discharges of COVID-19-positive patients out of consideration for patient privacy.
The University of Washington, along with Washington State University and the Washington State Department of Agriculture are asking farmers age 18 and older to participate in an online survey to identify how the coronavirus pandemic has affected farmers and ranchers in the state. Survey results will help the state adapt to future challenges and will provide resources for the agricultural community in understanding how Washington farmers and ranchers have been impacted.
The survey can be accessed at bit.ly/37gAsIT.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.