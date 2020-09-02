Looking for love in all the wrong places could subject isolated seniors to scams during the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Bart Davis cautioned Tuesday.
Davis joined Idaho Gov. Brad Little for one of his regular COVID-19 teleconference updates with AARP Idaho to offer general guidance on how to avoid becoming the victim of fraud, but said that scammers are increasingly using avenues like online dating websites to take in seniors.
“We hear a lot from our local law enforcement,” Davis said. “Almost every day they receive phone calls from individuals who’ve become victims of this fraud. And that’s tragic. Romantic scams are real.”
He offered several tips on how to avoid becoming a victim, but said people should follow the old advice that if something is too good to be true, it probably is. And that applies to all types of scams, not just those with an amorous allure. Davis said one of the most popular angles involves perpetrators posing as authority figures. For instance, someone might pretend to be from a government agency like the IRS or FBI to ask for payment of fees or threaten criminal prosecution. Lottery, sweepstakes and tech support scams are also common.
And then there is the pitfall of identity theft. In an age when most people don’t bother to balance their checking or other financial accounts at the end of each month, Davis recommended that seniors examine their statements diligently for evidence of suspicious activity.
“Don’t send money to someone you don’t know personally,” he said, relating the story of how his own mother shut down a caller posing as a grandson who needed money for an attorney to get out of jail. “My mother listened and occasionally answered questions, and as he tried to close the deal, she said, ‘Do you know what I think? I think you should go out and get a job. Be productive. Stop doing what you’re doing and make your real grandmother proud of you.’ And ‘click,’ her purported grandson was gone.”
Davis also said that if people don’t recognize an incoming phone number, they shouldn’t answer. If the call is legitimate, the caller will leave a voicemail, he advised.
During his part of the call, Little updated listeners on the delivery of new rapid COVID-19 testing machines to Idaho nursing facilities from the federal government. He said the machines give results in about 15 minutes and help the facilities more effectively corral outbreaks among residents and staff. Of the nearly 400 people who have died in Idaho because of the virus, more than half have been residents of assisted living facilities, he pointed out.
The first machines have already been delivered to some of Idaho’s 82 nursing facilities, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, and more are on the way. Previously, tests have been sent to outside labs when ordered by a physician, and taken at least 24 hours to process.
In other COVID-19 news Tuesday:
Lewis-Clark State College announced that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. The student is recovering in self-isolation, and public health officials have deemed the case a low risk to campus because proper protocols like face coverings and social distancing were in place, according to a message on the college’s coronavirus information page.
The college has begun contacting those who were in close contact with the student, and potentially affected campus facilities have been temporarily shut down for thorough cleaning, the message said. It is the first confirmed COVID-19 case on campus during the fall semester, which began last week.
Cases in Whitman County continued their rapid rise with the addition of 50 positive test results, bringing the county total to 559, according to a news release. New cases include 18 females and eight males between the ages of 0-19, eight women and 15 men between the ages of 20-39, and one man between the ages of 40-59. All are stable and self-isolating.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported seven new cases, bringing the total in the five-county area to 616. Three cases were in Nez Perce County (a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 80s), three in Latah County (two men in their 20s and one woman in her 50s) and one in Idaho County (a woman in her 60s).
Nez Perce Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said there were four new cases on the tribal reservation, but was unable to provide any details about the patients.
Garfield and Asotin counties reported no new cases Tuesday, but Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said there are a total of 52 positive cases in the county, not the 51 reported Tuesday in the Lewiston Tribune.
Pullman Regional Hospital Marketing Director Megan Guido provided details on a new kind of COVID-19 test available at the facility called nasal swab testing. Most tests are the nasopharyngeal variety, where a swab is inserted all the way into the sinus cavity. The new test, called nasal swab testing, only swabs the front part of the nasal interior, she said.
“Research has shown this test is a valid substitute for NPS (nasopharyngeal swab),” Guido wrote in an email to the Lewiston Tribune. “Although we are doing testing without a doctor’s order, we encourage people to get one before they come in.”
She said the nasal swab test is more comfortable for the patient and safer for the tester because the patient is more likely to cough or sneeze with the more invasive test and put the respiratory droplets that spread the coronavirus in the air.
Guido said that the testing facility at the rear of the hospital has seen a large increase of people coming for testing, but they have to see an on-site doctor for an assessment in the testing trailer before they receive a test. For those with a doctor’s order, testing hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Saturday. For those without a doctor’s order, the testing center is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the same days.
