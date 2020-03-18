Senator: Continuing legislative session is irresponsible

BOISE — Idaho Sen. David Nelson headed home Tuesday, saying it was “irresponsible” and “reckless” for the Legislature to continue meeting during a public health crisis.
Nelson, D-Moscow, said he didn’t take this step lightly, but social distancing is the only known way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“We are leaders and need to set an example for Idahoans,” he said in a news release. “Our rural communities don’t have the health infrastructure to properly handle an outbreak. If we continue to meet in this building, we risk sending home legislators all over the state (who) might be infected and could infect entire communities.”
Nelson announced his decision shortly after noon, as the Senate was wrapping up its morning floor session. While he was talking, House lawmakers were killing another budget bill — the eighth agency budget they’ve rejected in as many days.
House and Senate leaders have said the Legislature won’t adjourn until all fiscal 2021 budget bills have been approved. They began prioritizing appropriations bills last Friday, hoping to send them on to the governor. That way if someone in the Statehouse is diagnosed with coronavirus, lawmakers can disperse without limiting agencies’ ability to function after June 30.
The Centers for Disease Control this week recommended that meetings involving more than 50 people be canceled. Meanwhile, hundreds of legislators, staff and visitors continue to come to the Statehouse each day.
“Social distancing is the only way to slow the spread of the virus,” Nelson said. “I urge everyone to practice distancing as much as possible. The continuation of the session is irresponsible, reckless and an unmistakable disregard for the heath and safety of our constituents.”
Following the morning floor session, Nelson noted that his mother is currently in hospice care. If someone in the Statehouse were to be diagnosed with COVID-19, he would not be able to be with her during this time.
Before leaving, he “paired” his vote on issues that were of significance to his constituents. Pairing is a way for members to vote on bills even when they aren’t physically present.
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, followed Nelson’s lead about two hours later. As the main caregiver in her family, she said, she can no longer risk coming to the Statehouse.
During the afternoon floor session, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said the Senate will remain in session until it completes all its work, or until someone in the Statehouse is diagnosed with COVID-19.
“I hope no one thinks we don’t care. We do,” he said. “We care about the well-being of our neighbors and our friends. But we’ve said all along that until someone in the building is confirmed, we’re going to work. We still have a lot of business to do. Each person can make their own choice.”
As one precaution, however, the House and Senate both sent their student pages home Tuesday. Typically, the high school-age pages would continue working until the Legislature adjourned for the year.
Attaches and nonessential staff have also been provided the option of working from home, or choosing to end their employment early (since the session is likely to adjourn this week).
