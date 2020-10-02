Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo was one of four individuals who received the Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service during a ceremony at the International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.
The award honors those whose actions and accomplishments reflect President Woodrow Wilson’s belief that “there is no higher religion than human service. To work for the common good is the greatest creed.”
Crapo, who serves as chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, was recognized for his work in crafting the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The bill provided $2.2 trillion in emergency relief to states, communities and individuals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our sense of normalcy, and it has tested every institution of daily life we know,” Crapo said in a news release.
“Cooperation from all political spectrums was paramount in crafting (this) legislation. My focus on bipartisan collaboration and reaching across the aisle will continue as we progress in our fight against the coronavirus.”
Other recipients of the award Wednesday include U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Congressman Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.
Past recipients include former Vice President Dick Cheney; former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger, Colin Powell, Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice and Rex Tillerson; former Secretaries of Defense Ash Carter and Chuck Hagel; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.