Amy Kronemann’s 3-year-old son, Luke, excitedly directed her attention to a rubber-band craft he had just completed as the McGhee Elementary School teacher worked from her Lewiston home.
“Mommy, look what I made,” Luke said with a big grin, launching into a step-by-step description of his process.
Stationed at her kitchen counter, Kronemann now spends her time home schooling her three young children, while remotely teaching 25 third grade students.
Many parents in Washington and Idaho find themselves in similar situations, balancing work and kids, after schools closed to in-person classes for the remainder of the semester over coronavirus concerns.
“It’s been a learning process for us all,” Kronemann said. “I feel like I can sympathize with my students’ families this way because I can relate to the struggles they are dealing with.”
Educators and administrators have worked hard to change the traditional delivery of education as schools closed across the nation.
Some students work on packets of assignments from home, while others use online platforms for their schooling.
In the Lewiston School District, language arts teachers Joy Beckman and Toni Dufour-Harrich create weekly videos for their eighth grade students at Jenifer Junior High School. The videos correlate with that week’s assignments.
“A lot of this has nothing to do with learning. It’s about connecting with students. I feel like that’s our job right now,” Dufour-Harrich said. “But there is a method to the madness. It’s about the reinforcement of skills, and we try to do it in a creative way.”
Last week’s video showed the duo eating Oreo cookies. The students were then tasked with a descriptive writing assignment that incorporated transition words detailing their own Oreo-eating process.
In the Highland School District, based in Craigmont, Superintendent Sarah Hatfield reads a children’s book on Facebook Live every morning, Monday through Thursday.
“I miss the kids,” Hatfield said. “It’s just a way to connect with them even though we don’t have them here.”
Engaging with students during these unprecedented times can be difficult, school districts have found, as students’ participation and engagement levels often fluctuate.
“We want to look at missing work as a missing kid,” said Jennifer Gomez, the principal at Orchards Elementary School in Lewiston.
Engagement levels
In Joint School District No. 171, based in Orofino, Superintendent Michael Garrett said student participation rates have dipped as low as 30 percent, although on average, between 50 to 60 percent of students engage with their teachers in one form or another.
“We continue to find out that some of our kids have flown the coop to live with someone else while their parents are working,” Garrett said. “We make it a point to get ahold of every student every week. If we can’t get ahold of them, law enforcement does wellness checks.”
Some of the district’s schools are located in rural areas like Peck and Lenore.
About 12 percent of the students do not have internet access at home.
Like other school districts, Orofino has taken measures to reach those students. Paper packets of assignments can be picked up from various locations, and some are delivered by bus along with free meals.
Kronemann has also seen the engagement rate in her third grade classroom fluctuate, saying it hasn’t been “super high.” But students remain connected through the online platforms she uses by sometimes sending videos of their families and pets. Some parents have told her their kids complete the assignments, but don’t take the steps to post them online for review.
“I do trust my parents in that they are doing the work, because I know as a parent myself, I’m doing it. Everyone is just juggling a lot of different things right now,” Kronemann said.
In Lewiston, about 75 percent of students are participating in some form of remote learning, according to Kimberly Eimers, the director of student services.
Some complete their work daily; others play catch-up later.
“We have a couple of students who hadn’t done anything in the last five weeks, but this week they logged on and are going back to the assignments we posted,” Beckman said.
In the Highland School District, about 80 percent of students are completing all of their work. Only a couple of students have disengaged completely, according to Hatfield, while the remainder are completing some, but not all, of their work.
Clarkston’s numbers weren’t yet clear.
“Engagement is all over the board, from teacher to teacher and from building to building,” said Troy Whittle, assistant superintendent and executive director of teaching and learning in Clarkston.
Maintaining skills
The focus for many educators has shifted to supporting students and families during the closures. New lessons are not being taught. Instead, teachers work to ensure their students maintain the skills they have already learned during the school year.
“This is a stressful enough time right now for everybody,” Kronemann said. “We are not necessarily assigning new learning, because we don’t want that to be on the parents to introduce and teach new topics. We’re really just covering things and reinforcing skills they’ve already learned.”
Many school districts switched their grading structure as well, since not all kids have the same opportunities.
Some students may have challenging situations at home to deal with, while barriers to technology and internet access continue to cause complications, despite the districts’ efforts to provide both to their students.
“The big, overarching picture is trying to focus it in the lens of equity,” Clarkston’s Whittle said. “We want to make sure we give every kid the best experience we can. Unfortunately, everyone does not have equal access in a distance learning environment.”
Washington has instituted a “do no harm” policy for grading. That means students who were passing their classes before the school closures can’t receive a failing grade for what happened afterward. But teachers are able to provide an “incomplete” grade.
The Clarkston School District is working to finalize what its grade scale will look like.
Many school districts in Idaho are also taking a “hold harmless” approach.
A silver lining
Educators and administrators had to implement changes quickly when school closures were announced in Idaho and Washington. Some districts only had a few days to figure out how they would transition to a new education delivery model.
But it’s yielded some unexpected results.
“There are some silver linings that have come from this from an educational standpoint,” Whittle said. “We were forced into this new world by the pandemic, but I’ve already heard from several teachers who have said this will change how they teach from now on.”
Administrators from the Clarkston School District have undertaken training focused on the best practices involved in distance learning. The district is working to create a system that can be used in the future when delivering “blended learning,” Whittle said, which focuses on a combination of in-person instruction, take-home packets and digital learning. “We see the value of some of those tools that maybe we were too busy or too entrenched in our system to look at. Now we are trying it, and it’s working.”
Garrett, the superintendent from Orofino, also thinks education will look different going forward.
“I think everyone has made great adjustments,” he said. “We can implement new teaching techniques and focus on new learning styles. I think we needed to make some changes (to the education system), and this is the opportunity to do that.”
Students will likely be behind when schools open again to in-person classes, but educators are ready to tackle that challenge.
“I think for the most part, the students are going to be fine. We’ll have a few glitches (when we get back to school), but as teachers, we’ll accommodate for that,” said Beckman, the language arts teacher at Jenifer Junior High School.
Her colleague, Dufour-Harrich, agreed.
“Kids are incredibly resilient. I think teachers, although we are not all in the same boat, we are all in the same storm,” Dufour-Harrich said. “We will have to change the way we teach, but hopefully expectations will change. This is a curve ball, and we just have to adjust and adapt.”
