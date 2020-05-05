The Idaho State Board of Education revised the criteria public schools must meet to reopen this spring by aligning them to Gov. Brad Little’s four-step Idaho Rebounds plan.
The move was unanimously approved Monday, although it provides little opportunity for many school districts to reopen for the 2019-20 school year, as board member Andy Scoggin pointed out.
Idaho is currently in stage one of the Rebound Plan, which advises that all gatherings — both public and private — should be avoided to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The second stage of the state’s reopening plan, currently set to take place May 16-29, allows gatherings of 10 or fewer people as long as physical distancing and precautionary measures are put in place.
Class sizes in many of Idaho’s school districts go beyond that threshold.
Under the revised criteria, schools can still host small groups of students, as long as they don’t exceed 10 people. That means teachers can work with special education students in a one-on-one in-person format, or small groups of students could take tests in the same location, if the school district meets physical distancing criteria and maintains a clean environment.
“These exceptions may continue at the local school board’s discretion, even if the local school board does not choose to return to in-person instruction for all students prior to the start of their 2020-21 academic school year,” according to the approved criteria.
The third stage of Idaho’s plan, set for May 30-June 12, allows gatherings of between 10-50 people.
In order for a school district to reopen, there can be no statewide stay-at-home orders in place. Schools would also need to craft a physical distancing plan and have it approved by local health districts.
A reentry plan would first need to be approved by the local board of trustees. It would have to meet the required protocols of cleaning and disinfection, and would include an absenteeism plan for staff and students who did not feel comfortable returning to a school building.
If a school were to reopen, it would be required to craft a plan for immediate closures, in case someone in the facility was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“With the update that Gov. Little announced last week, we needed to make sure the board’s reentry criteria for public schools is aligned with the Idaho Rebounds plan,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said. “Our hope is that we can now focus our energies on what reopening looks like in the fall, and I would go so far as to say that is what our local school districts should be thinking about as well.”
The state board mandated a soft closure of all K-12 schools in Idaho on March 23, which means in-person classes can no longer be held.
The reentry requirements may still change.
Additional criteria will be developed for a fall start of the school year, based on conditions at the time, according to information provided to the board.
