The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office has ruled that the Lewiston City Council committed a technical violation of state open meeting law at the Nov. 19 session where it first enacted a mask mandate, but it recommended no sanctions as a result.
Dozens of people attended the meeting to testify about the mandate, which several councilors have credited with a decrease in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area. But Latah County Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Brad Rudley said the meeting was held under the reinstated coronavirus gathering restrictions from Idaho Gov. Brad Little, and the city was struggling with how to conduct a large public meeting and still be in compliance.
“It looks like the city of Lewiston, through their attorney, did a good amount of research and discussion with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office in trying to navigate the stay-healthy orders that were reissued in November and some of the additional guidance that came out from the (Idaho) Attorney General’s Office,” Rudley said. “There was a misunderstanding among them regarding how to conduct that specific Nov. 19 meeting.”
The technical violation occurred when the city failed to provide an audio feed from the meeting room in the Lewiston City Library for people waiting outside for their turn to be admitted to the building, he said.
Fifteen people filed complaints against the city, and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office enlisted its counterparts in Latah County to investigate because of a conflict of interest created by Nez Perce County’s contract with the city of Lewiston for misdemeanor prosecution services.
Open meeting violations can often nullify decisions made by the governing body, but that didn’t apply in this case because no one brought an action within 30 days of the meeting to declare any business conducted there null and void.
“By the time we received this referral from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office and were able to research it, that time had passed,” Rudley said. “So it came down to a question of whether to impose penalties against the officials of the city of Lewiston.”
But since the violation was made because of the city’s attempts to protect public health, Rudley said his office didn’t feel penalties were warranted. Instead, he sent the city a letter that offered four suggestions for how the council could handle its meetings while coronavirus gathering restrictions are in place.
First, the guidance noted that Idaho law does not actually require a governing body to allow public comment at its meetings. But when it does invite comment, Rudley suggested that the meeting agenda specify that it will only be allowed by phone, email or other prior correspondence. And if members of the public are invited to attend in person, he recommended that the agenda specifically state the maximum number of attendees.
When it does allow in-person public comment, the council should limit the number of commenters to the occupancy limits of the meeting space and include the specific number in the meeting agenda. People who are unable to secure a physical spot in the meeting place may only provide comments by phone or email, the letter said.
The next option has already been adopted by the council by limiting the number of people allowed in the meeting room, but providing overflow space in an adjacent room with an audio feed of the proceedings. At Monday’s meeting, people from the overflow space were allowed to rotate in and out of the meeting to make their comments.
That meeting again attracted a large number of people because the council was considering an extension of the mask mandate, which was set to expire that night. But the council voted 4-3 to extend the order by 90 days.
Finally, Rudley’s letter said that if there are people who are unable to secure a spot in the meeting room or the overflow room, the city does not have to provide a means for the public to listen to the proceedings outside of those spaces as long as it stipulates that fact in the agenda. The agenda should also specify that members of the public must provide their own device for listening to the meeting if they come in person and are unable to get into the meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions. It should also be made clear that those excluded may also submit comments in writing.
All city meetings are livestreamed from the www.cityoflewiston.org website or its Facebook page.
