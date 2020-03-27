A resident at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release today from the facility.
According to the release, the patient is “being cared for under isolation precautions consistent with recommendations from state and federal health authorities.”
"One of the screening tools we use is multiple-daily temperature checks of all residents and staff," the release said. "These screening tools allow for early COVID-19 testing for our residents."
The case is among those previously announced by Public Health – Idaho North Central District, which has confirmed five total cases among the counties it covers, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho, Latah and Lewis.