Retired doctor vouches for vaccine

When retired Clarkston doctor Warren Ellison found out he was eligible to get a vaccination against COVID-19, he didn’t hesitate to sign up.
His years as a physician and his study of the quickly developed vaccine gave him confidence in the treatment. So the 73-year-old got the first of two injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Wednesday morning at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, where he practiced until retiring in 2019.
“In a nutshell, I’m a huge vaccine believer for everyone, unless there’s a very specific reason for you to not take them, and those reasons are pretty small,” said Ellison, who thanked Tri-State for including him among health care workers who are getting the first round of shots. “There are very few people with those reasons — way under 1 percent of the population.”
Ellison first saw the effects of an infectious disease when he was a child in Canada in the 1950s. A polio outbreak hit his small town, and among those infected was his father, who spent months in the hospital and lost his ability to walk. Ellison remembers encountering people who, days later, died of polio.
When a polio vaccine arrived in the town, his family was among the first to get it. And thanks to widespread vaccinations, polio is now all but eradicated.
Ellison drew parallels between the polio outbreaks of decades ago and the current coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 “has got to get stopped — and it won’t stop because we think it’s going to go away,” he said. “We’ve got to get people vaccinated. Polio would be doing the same thing today if we didn’t have the vaccine.”
The various COVID-19 vaccines that have either been approved or are on course for approval were developed quickly, but “it’s not new technology,” Ellison said. Previous research during the SARS outbreak of the early 2000s gave scientists a head start as they raced for a COVID-19 treatment.
In trials, some of the coronavirus vaccines have shown 95 percent effectiveness.
“That’s way above the flu vaccine,” Ellison said. “We’re happy if we get 60 percent on the flu vaccine. Some years it’s only 35 or 40 (percent effective).”
COVID-19 vaccines have caused no documented deaths that Ellison is aware of. A small number of people have died after getting the vaccine, but none of those deaths have been proven to be caused by the shot and are still under investigation, he said.
For those wary of vaccines in general, Ellison said he only had one patient in 43 years of practicing medicine who had a severe reaction to an injection, and that was anaphylaxis caused by an allergy shot. Luckily, Ellison’s nurse followed protocols and had an Adrenalin shot she quickly gave to the patient to mitigate the allergic reaction.
The positive effects of vaccines are obvious, Ellison said.
“Do you see measles anywhere? No. Mumps? No. Chicken pox? No. Tetanus? Diphtheria? No. ... Why? Vaccines have stopped all this.”
As for COVID-19, “people are not taking this seriously,” he said. “This is not just another passing flu. How come there are approximately 350,000 dead people in the U.S. alone since last March? It’s not a passing flu. If we can do something about it, we should do something about it, and (the vaccine) is there now.”
The pandemic became more tangible for Ellison recently, with his sister and brother-in-law in California testing positive for COVID-19. He also found out he may have been secondarily exposed to a positive person earlier this week.
“This has got to be fought hard,” he said.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and there were no additional deaths. Nez Perce County added 34 cases, Latah County had 12, Clearwater and Idaho counties added seven apiece, and Lewis County had six.
Asotin County reported 20 new cases for a total of 1,099, with one person being hospitalized. The county reported no additional deaths.
In Whitman County, there were 13 cases reported Wednesday for a total of 2,767. Nine people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
No new cases were reported in Garfield County.
As of Wednesday, Idaho has received 56,225 doses of vaccine, and all of those have been distributed to enrolled health care providers, public health districts and other health care providers, according to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare news release.
During the initial phase, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine. Those at long-term care facilities started getting the shots Monday, the news release said.
Idaho officials anticipate that almost all long-term care facility residents and staff will be vaccinated by mid-February, the news release said.
At Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, 240 vaccinations have been given, according to spokeswoman Rebecca Mann. The hospital is still in the initial phase, during which first responders and health care workers are getting the vaccination.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported 15 positive cases among 285 tests administrated over the previous seven days in a Wednesday news release. Over the previous 14 days, there were 67 positives among 992 tests.
Gritman also reported that 27 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure increased by one from the week before.
