Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported the lowest Monday total of COVID-19 infections — 24 — over the weekend since Aug. 10, when there were 23 cases. Whitman County received 15 new test results and Asotin had four new cases since the weekend — but also one death.
The numbers are certainly trending lower than they were a few months ago. But Brady Woodbury, director of the Asotin County Public Health, said these lower numbers do not mean the coronavirus is on retreat just yet and the numbers that are reported aren’t necessarily the true count of how many infections there may be in the area.
“Our incidence rate has been holding steady for about a month,” Woodbury said. “We’re having some zero days and also some 10 (cases) in a day. Ten is still a pretty high incidence rate for a population the size of ours.”
Woodbury said one of the numbers health officials look at is the 14-day case count, which, as of Sunday, is about 189 infections per 100,000 people in Asotin County. Anything more than 150 cases per 100,000 population is considered high, he said.
“We were way higher than that (a few months ago); we have seen some trending down ... but we’ve been holding steady for about a month.”
Woodbury said he doesn’t think the lower numbers are entirely related to the recent rollout of the coronavirus vaccines. People have been getting vaccinated only since the last of December with many more still awaiting their second dose. There have not been enough people getting the shots yet to have had a huge impact on the number of infections in the area, he said.
“I also have had people contacting me saying obviously we have herd immunity,” he said. “And that’s just not the case.”
For herd immunity to be achieved, he said, about 70 percent of the population has to be immune.
“And between the vaccine and (those who have already had the disease and have antibodies) we’re probably around 30 percent,” Woodbury said.
“I feel like people are getting mixed messages. There’s not as much disease and they’re not taking the same precautions. But also there’s COVID fatigue, it’s not just because they’re lax. I’m pretty tired of this,” he said. “I think most people are very tired of it and it’s hard to maintain the levels that we’re doing.”
Another issue that is harder for health officials to get a handle on are the number of people who may have been infected but refuse to be tested. They may be afraid that if they report and the infection numbers go up, the county will stay closed longer.
“That makes it harder for Public Health to do our job and to keep people isolated,” he said. “We don’t have enough information to tell them to quarantine or to isolate.”
In Idaho, Latah County had 16 new cases, Nez Perce County added six and Clearwater County went up by two.
The new COVID-19 vaccine administration transparency promised by Idaho Gov. Brad Little is now online at: tabsoft.co/2YYuabU.
This new tool shows the number of vaccine doses that individual providers and local public health districts have been allocated and the number of doses that remain for them to administer.
As of Friday, 84 percent of first doses received in Idaho have been administered, the governor’s office reported, and Idaho is keeping pace with the majority of states in the administration of vaccine doses received. The Idaho North Central District has received 14,450 doses; 9,048 have been administered.
The governor noted in a news release that “‘distributed doses’ include first and second doses. Some doses that appear to have not been administered yet may be scheduled for an appointment or may not be reported in the state’s immunization system yet because providers have 72 hours to report after a dose has been given.”
“The number of doses that remain to be administered could include a share of second dose that arrived early and cannot be administered yet because they must be given at least 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna after the first dose,” the release added.
Little said, however, that demand still far outpaces supply. The governor continues to press the Biden administration to make sure Idaho gets more doses of vaccine as quickly as the supply chain ramps up.
Idaho currently receives about 25,000 first doses every week. The doses are shipped directly from the manufacturer to local public health districts based on population size. The local public health districts are responsible for distribution of doses to enrolled providers in their district.
The 43rd annual Seaport River Run is moving forward in a virtual format, City of Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker announced Monday.
The virtual run will have the same 5K and 10K options and registration costs and the purchase of annual T-shirt options will help support Lewis-Clark Valley YoungLife.
Barker said safety is the top priority. Thousands of participants, vendors, volunteers and well-wishers along the course cannot be allowed under current state and health agency guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Anyone seeking more information about this year’s event may contact raceentry.com and search for Seaport River Run 2021. Registrations must be filed by April 9. No late registration will be available this year.
