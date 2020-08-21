A total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, the largest one-day jump since the pandemic began.
Most of the increase occurred in Nez Perce and Latah counties, which reported 18 and 16 new cases, respectively.
Clearwater County reported two new cases, for a total of 20. Asotin County added one new case, for a total of 45, and Whitman County reported five new cases, for a total of 138.
The five counties in Idaho’s Region 2 public health district have reported 109 new cases in just the past week, an increase of 24 percent.
Officials with Public Health – Idaho North Central Region could not immediately be reached for comment as to the likely cause of the spike. However, Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury noted last week that most of the new infections he’s seeing are happening in social settings.
“Almost all of the cases can be traced back to parties and sporting events,” he said. “There have been a ton of birthday parties. I don’t want to say people aren’t paying attention, but they aren’t as concerned about being in groups as we would hope.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee offered similar comments Thursday, during one of his regular coronavirus news conferences.
“We have a lot of room for improvement in our social lives,” Inslee said. “We still have thousands of infections that are occurring because people are enjoying the company of their families, their drinking buddies and their dates. They’re sitting too close and they aren’t wearing masks. ... We just need to buckle down and have less physical interaction, particularly in our social settings. It requires people making decisions in their own lives, that they want to be protectors rather than infectors. We’re hoping more people embrace that philosophy.”
Washington reported 700 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and 15 new deaths. Idaho saw an increase of 424 new confirmed and probable cases, with seven new deaths.
No new deaths were reported in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington. Since the pandemic began, most people in the region infected with the virus have recuperated at home.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.