Public health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho on Thursday.
Whitman County reported 41 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 342 cases. The county has reported 200 cases in the last six days.
The new cases included six females and four males younger than 19, and 18 women and 13 men between the ages of 20-39. All of the people who tested positive are stable and self-isolating, according to the Whitman County Health Department.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 11 new cases Thursday in the five-county region it serves, raising its tally to 565 cases overall since late March.
Those numbers included six new cases in Latah County and five new cases in Nez Perce County. Those who tested positive in Latah County include a male and three females between the ages of 10-19, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s.
Nez Perce County cases include a woman in her 30s, two men in their 40s, one woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.
No new cases were reported in Lewis, Clearwater, Idaho, Asotin or Garfield counties, or at Nimiipuu Health, on Thursday.
Lapwai releases education plans
The Lapwai School District released information on how school will be structured once students return Sept. 8.
In-school instruction will include morning and afternoon sessions Monday through Thursday to abide by Stage 2 guidelines under the Idaho Rebounds plan, which limits gatherings to 10 people or less.
Elementary students in the morning session will attend classes from 8 to 11:23 a.m., while secondary students will attend school from 8 to 11:12 a.m.
Elementary students in the afternoon session will attend classes from 12:15 to 3:20 p.m., while secondary students will attend school from 12:22 to 3:25 p.m.
Students will be required to complete their work remotely when they are not in face-to-face classes.
There will be no in-person classes on Fridays and students will have to work remotely.
The district will also offer a remote learning option for students who do not want to attend in-person classes. Students who select this option will be required to log in at scheduled times, engage in work and submit assignments regularly.
The alternate scheduling of students will be in place through at least Oct. 6. Normal school hours and scheduling will resume once health officials allow the area to move out of Stage 2.
Pullman police ‘can’t offer those freebies’ to those violating orders
The Pullman Police Department decided this week to issue infractions immediately when responding to parties or large gatherings that violate COVID-19 restrictions.
In an interview with Pullman Radio, Chief Gary Jenkins said that if people at parties are not wearing masks, social distancing or following the 10-person limit set by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the person responsible for the party will receive an infraction.
Previously, the police would first issue warnings when responding to a party, but with COVID-19 cases increasing in the area, the police are taking a more forceful approach.
“We feel that there’s enough information out there that a warning is really just kind of a freebie, and we’re just at a point in this pandemic that we just can’t offer those freebies,” Jenkins said.
A misdemeanor is also a possibility for violators, but Jenkins said that is a last resort.
In an email sent to local health care providers Tuesday, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories President Ed Schweitzer said he spoke with Washington State University President Kirk Schulz that morning and both support the decision to issue citations for these violations.
Moscow library staff members tests positive
A Moscow Public Library staff member who has not been inside the library for more than a week tested positive for COVID-19, Latah County Library District Director Chris Sokol said.
A Facebook post Thursday by the LCLD stated the employee, who Sokol said is feeling good and self-isolating, worked at the front area of the library Aug. 17 and 18. She wore a mask at all times and followed the library’s distancing and sanitation protocols, the post stated.
Sokol said the LCLD board of trustees decided to keep the library open because the infected person has not been at the library since last week, several employees who may have had close contact with the infected person were sent home to isolate, and Public Health – Idaho North Central District did not feel it was necessary to close.
Sokol said frequent sanitizing of the library is done throughout the day. She said the library exceeded public health’s guidelines by sending home the employees, who may have been in close proximity to the infected person at the library, to quarantine.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News contributed to this report. Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.