Public health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in the region and no additional deaths Wednesday.
There were 15 new cases reported in Latah County, two each in Clearwater, Nez Perce and Asotin counties, and one case reported in Lewis County.
No new cases were reported in Idaho or Garfield counties. Whitman County didn’t update its numbers Wednesday and requests for information were not immediately returned.
On Wednesday, the city of Moscow announced that some of its buildings that were previously closed because of the coronavirus pandemic are once again open to the public. They include Moscow City Hall, the Paul Mann Building and the Public Works and Services Administration Building.
Masks and social distancing will be required within the buildings, stated a news release.
The city will continue to offer services through phone, email or appointments.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has announced it will hold two large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week at its Lewiston facility, 2821 Juniper Drive.
The clinics scheduled for March 19-20 are open to residents of Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties by appointment only. Anyone eligible to receive the vaccine can call (509) 592-4784 to schedule an appointment.
A news release from SEL stated that those who are currently eligible to receive a vaccine include health care workers, long-term care facility residents, first responders, teachers or employees in childcare, and those who are 65 or older.
Also becoming eligible this week in north central Idaho are people 55 or older, as well as employees in manufacturing; public transit; U.S. Postal Service workers; flight crews; members of the Idaho National Guard; workers in food, grocery or agriculture; those who work indoors with gas, electric and telecommunications utilities; and homeless shelter residents.
SEL will host the clinic in collaboration with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Valley Medical Center and the Public Health – North Central Idaho District.
For more information about eligibility, Idaho residents are encouraged to go online to www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination.