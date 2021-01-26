Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday along with a slight increase in infections throughout the region.
Clearwater County reported a man in his 70s died from the disease, bringing the county’s death toll to 11. Whitman County also reported a death, for a total of 38. No further information was immediately available about that death.
Overall, Public Health – Idaho North Central District recorded 53 new cases, including 16 in Clearwater County; five in Idaho County; 16 in Latah County; two in Lewis County and 14 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County received 38 new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county total to 3,118. All other cases are stable and self-isolating. There have been 82 total hospitalizations to date.
Asotin County reported one new case on Saturday and no hospitalizations. And Garfield County also reported one new case Monday and 12 hospitalizations to date.
The Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee announced the formation of a subcommittee to study coronavirus civil liability. Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, was named chairwoman of the subcommittee.
The Judiciary, Rules and Administration committee was responsible for considering the risk of lawsuits related to COVID-19 during the 2020 legislative session, a debate that became the central focus of the August session. Young sponsored a bill that was ultimately passed by the Legislature to grant immunity from liability for companies, school districts and others for the transmission of coronavirus unless the entity acted recklessly. That provision will expire July 1 unless the Legislature takes further action.
The subcommittee will be considering whether the July 1 sunset date should be modified or allowed to expire. If the subcommittee determines the measure should not be allowed to expire, it is asked to decide the scope of what activities or circumstances should be granted immunity and in what way.
The subcommittee’s recommendations would also address whether the tort law represents an appropriate balance between the public’s right to seek redress for injuries and the deterrent of harmful behavior and the need of Idahoans to conduct their activities, businesses and education of children in a reasonable manner without the burden of meritless litigation.
Testimony from the public, including remote testimony via videoconference, will be sought to help the subcommittee answer these questions.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about the COVID-19 vaccine today at 1:30 p.m. PST. Dave Jeppesen, director of the department, and Elke Shaw-Tulloch, public health administrator, will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of the vaccine in Idaho, and then answer questions from the media.
The general public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode by selecting the link: idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/.
