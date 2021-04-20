Sixty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported around the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington since Saturday, but no deaths because of the virus occurred.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 29 new cases, including 18 in Latah County, five in Nez Perce County and three each in Idaho and Clearwater counties.
Whitman County received 27 new positive tests Monday and Asotin County had three new cases Saturday and two more Monday. Garfield and Lewis counties reported no new cases.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold its weekly media briefing about COVID-19 at 1:30 PDT today.
Department officials will offer brief remarks and take questions from the media. The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: bit.ly/3tLiDKZ.
There are spaces available for two upcoming vaccine clinics in Pullman for people who live or work in Whitman County.
Whitman County Health Department will host a drive-through vaccination clinic on Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’ campus at 2390 NE Hopkins Court from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday. This clinic is in collaboration with the Washington National Guard. The drive-through clinic is open to people ages 18 and up.
SEL will host another vaccine clinic at the SEL Event Center at 1825 Schweitzer Drive from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The clinic is open to people ages 16 and up.
Both clinics will administer first doses and have scheduled dates for second doses. While it is important for people to receive second doses, they do not need to receive them at the same location. This offers some flexibility to students who may receive their first dose in Pullman before they leave for the summer.
These clinics are by appointment only. Anyone seeking to schedule an appointment may visit www.selinc.com/vaccine.