The daily coronavirus count showed 17 new cases in north central Idaho and eight in southeastern Washington on Tuesday.
According to public health data, Asotin County recorded two new cases, but no residents are currently hospitalized because of the virus.
In Whitman County, six new cases were logged.
The eastern Washington region is meeting two of the four metrics required to move into the next phase of reopening.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported eight cases in Latah County, six in Nez Perce County, two in Idaho County and one in Clearwater County.
No deaths were reported in the region Tuesday.