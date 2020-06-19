For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies and providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies, regardless of whether they developed COVID-19 symptoms, Red Cross officials said Thursday.
Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within seven to 10 days in the Red Cross blood donor app or donor portal at www.RedCrossBlood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said spokeswoman Cynthia De La Torre.
Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free blood donor app, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, or calling (800) 733-2767. Donors in the month of June are also receiving a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
Anyone who makes an appointment to donate blood will be given a mini-physical with checks of temperature, blood pressure and pulse, along with iron levels. However, the Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose current or suspected illnesses.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation, officials said in a news release.
The next blood drive in Lewiston will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday at Towne Square Mall, 504 Main St.
In other COVID-19 related news, Whitman County received one positive COVID-19 test Thursday.
The patient, a man between the ages of 40 and 59, is reportedly stable and isolating at home. The latest case brings the Whitman County total of positive COVID-19 cases to 31, public health officials said. To date, 20 Whitman County residents have recovered, and 11 are isolating at home.
No other cases were reported in southeastern Washington or north central Idaho on Thursday.
