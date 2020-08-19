Pumpkins rolling down the steep Fifth Street hill in downtown Lewiston to the glee of thousands of costumed kids are the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
The news came the same day Nez Perce County announced it is closing one of its offices because of possible exposure to the coronavirus and as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston announced Tuesday that it has canceled its entire fall events lineup, including the wildly popular Pumpkin Palooza event that attracts throngs of people every Halloween season. Other events that will take the year off include Downtown Artwalk and tours of loft spaces in the historic district.
“It’s difficult to set these events aside,” BDL Executive Director Courtney Kramer said in a news release. “Ultimately, we have to make choices that prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect community health, so that we can keep businesses open during the critical holiday shopping season. Any other choice would be out of sync with our mission.”
The volunteer time, staff time and marketing dollars for the events will be shifted to strengthening a “shop local” initiative to encourage community members to patronize local businesses, Kramer said.
The loft tours were coming up in mid-September, with six residential units on this year’s slate. The event has sold out for the last three years, highlighting the importance of residential development downtown, Kramer said. BDL anticipates private development of up to 20 new residential units in the next two years.
Downtown Artwalk, held in early October, unites more than 30 downtown businesses who host pop-up art shows alongside tastings of locally produced wine and beer. In the pasts, BDL has partnered with the Washington Idaho Symphony, Lewiston Civic Theatre and Nez Perce Tourism to facilitate in-the-street performances of local culture.
The cancellation of this year’s event was especially painful since it was to be its 10th anniversary, Kramer said. But BDL will look to partner with those organizations to coordinate pop-up performances during the holiday shopping season, she added.
Pumpkin Palooza was due to fall on Halloween Day this year since Oct. 31 is a Saturday. Main Street is typically closed for the whole day to host the event, which features free games for kids, street vendors, the Great Pumpkin Roll and a costume contest. But with about 4,500 people attending each year, Kramer said the risk of community spread of the virus was just too much.
BDL is working to invite vendors to a pop-up shop during Small Business Saturday, the first Saturday after Thanksgiving. “We recognize that businesses and vendors depend on these events to connect with customers, and we want to provide an alternative event,” Kramer said.
BDL has not made decisions regarding the 2021 events schedule.
In other COVID-19 related news:
The Nez Perce County driver’s license office in North Lewiston closed Tuesday until further notice due to potential exposure of its staff and the general public to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff Joe Rodriguez said that based on the advice of deputy Nez Perce County Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer, he couldn’t disclose whether the positive case was with an employee, a customer in the office or someone else. But he said that anyone who visited the office recently may have been exposed. The office will be thoroughly sanitized to protect employees and the public from further exposure once it reopens.
Rodriguez said the county jail — which is in the same building as the driver’s license office — has so far been fortunate to not have any confirmed COVID-19 cases during the coronavirus pandemic. Correctional facilities nationwide have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic, largely due to the difficulties incarceration poses to social distancing efforts.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District added 14 new COVID-19 cases to its tally Tuesday, bringing the total cases in the district to 406. Eight of the new cases were in Latah County, which has now registered a total of 155 cases, and the other six were in Nez Perce County, which now has 192.
The numbers also reveal a surge in positive cases among the 18-29 age group over the last week. Tara Macke, public health nurse with the north central Idaho district, said the sharp increase is due to the high numbers of people in those populations returning to school, like older high school students and college students.
“Those in the 18-29-old range are also the age group that are very active in the summer months in group situations that may or may not follow the social distancing and masking recommendations,” Macke said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune.
Two of the new cases are males in their teens, and there are two females and one male in the 20s age group. There are two males and two females in the 30s age group, one male and one female in the 40s age group, one male in the 50s age group, one female in the 60s age group and one female in the 70s age group, according to the health department.
Many schools in Washington have opted for distance learning in the face of the continually increasing infections, while most Idaho schools are initially attempting face-to-face instruction, including the University of Idaho. The university will be reporting its infection numbers weekly at www.uidaho.edu/vandal-health-clinic/coronavirus. Those cases will be included in the north central Idaho health department’s totals, Macke said.
Whitman County reported two new positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday, bringing its total to 133. Both cases are with females 20 to 39 years old. Both are stable and self-isolating, according to a news release from Whitman County Public Health. Asotin County and Garfield County reported no new cases Tuesday.
The Lewiston Professional Firefighters Association Local 1773 union announced Tuesday that it will participate virtually in the Fill the Boot program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The fundraiser may be found at filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/5335 or by texting ‘BOOT’ to 24325. Donations collected by the union will help meet the need for the association’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people living with neuromuscular diseases, according to a news release.
Firefighters from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have participated in the fundraiser during the last week of August for more than a decade, walking into the streets to collect donations from motorists in their boots. But the pandemic and social distancing have made that method of collection an impossibility, the news release said.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.