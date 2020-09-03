PULLMAN — As a sharp rise in new cases of COVID-19 continues somewhat unabated in Whitman County, Washington State University has redoubled efforts to test students and the Pullman Police Department indicates it has issued 10 infractions for “nuisance parties” in the past week.
Whitman County Public Health reported another 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total to 618, marking a rise of more than 350 cases in just the past week. The majority of new cases have been discovered among those between the ages of 20 and 39, and many are linking the spike to the return of WSU students to Pullman.
A New York Times list of metro areas in the U.S. with the greatest number of new cases relative to their population in the past two weeks puts Pullman sixth as of Wednesday, with 5.9 cases per 1,000 people. The list can be found at this shortened web link: nyti.ms/2QN4cUv.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said of the 10 recent infractions, nine were on College Hill, and one was on Sunnyside Hill. Violation of the ordinance is a civil infraction, and violators are subject to a minimum $250 fine for a first offense, and minimum $350 fine for second and subsequent offenses.
According to a news release, Pullman police started with an education campaign, and then found the need to assume a more assertive enforcement stance on nuisance party violations after education efforts were largely ignored.
The nuisance party ordinance is a local ordinance that prohibits anyone from hosting or otherwise allowing a gathering or party and permitting certain activities at that gathering or party.
Prohibited activities include endangering the health of others, or activity unreasonably detrimental to the public health.
Violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation requirements or ignoring health department orders to wear a face mask, social distance, and not gather in groups of more than 10 constitute a violation of the nuisance party ordinance, according to the release.
For its part, WSU will soon open walk-up, on-campus testing outside of its Cougar Health Services facilities and a unit with the Washington National Guard is expected to supplement those efforts with its own testing station as soon as next week.
WSU spokesman Phil Weiler said they are currently wrapping up a similar operation in Yakima, but representatives with the guard are meeting with university officials this week to discuss a good location to set up shop in Pullman. He said it’s likely they’ll station themselves close to a part of town dense with off-campus student housing. Both new testing facilities will come online Tuesday, Weiler said.
“It’s still undetermined how long the National Guard (will) stay — I think it depends on what the needs are,” he said. “But they have the ability to stay for an extended period of time if we need them. ... I would say probably the maximum would be through the end of the calendar year.”
While it waits for new, long-term facilities to open, WSU has called its William A. Crosetto Mobile Health Care Unit to Pullman to help provide testing in the interim. Established earlier this year to bring health care services to rural and underserved areas in Washington, the unit pivoted to offer COVID-19 testing to these communities after the pandemic struck, Weiler said.
The mobile health care unit arrived in Pullman on Wednesday and will be open for walk-up and drive-through testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
“The idea behind this mobile unit is it’s going to be a bridge,” he said. “It’ll cover our testing needs for this week and then the following week, we will have our testing facility at Cougar Health Services up and running.”
Weiler said as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the mobile health unit had already tested 134 people.
