COLFAX — The Whitman County commissioners canceled this year’s Palouse Empire Fair on a 3-0 vote Monday, based on the recommendation of the county Fair Board.
The decision stemmed from public health concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as the possibility that Whitman County will still be in Phase 3 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan come September.
Phase 3 limits public gatherings to 50 people or less. Larger gatherings are banned until Phase 4.
Given last week’s Department of Health report showing an uptick in coronavirus cases in eastern Washington, Commissioner Michael Largent said the likelihood that the county will be in Phase 4 by Sept. 10, when the fair was scheduled to start, is pretty remote.
“We have to make a decision based on what we know at this time,” he said.
The move didn’t sit well with people listening in on the commissioners’ Zoom meeting.
“I’m pretty disappointed with this action,” said Eric Reiber, one of three fair board members who opposed the recommendation to cancel the fair. “I know there’s still a lot of unknowns, but I think it’s foolhardy to kill the fair at this point. We don’t really have any expenses (right now). Time is the only thing were short on.”
The commissioners met with the Fair Board a month ago, directing them to come up with a plan for operating the fair in accordance with the Phase 3 restrictions, while also addressing any added expenses or revenue losses.
The board appointed a subcommittee to tackle the issue, but it was unable to meet the mandate.
Nathan Moore, who headed up the subcommittee, said canceling the carnival that runs in conjunction with the fair might not have been a huge financial loss. However, restricting food sales, limiting attendance and limiting or canceling other activities would have an unavoidable negative effect on overall revenues.
“We can put a fair on under the Phase 3 conditions,” he said. “But everything we do — removing this or canceling that — will affect the gate (sales). We can’t offset the loss to the gate.”
There’s also some confusion about how the state’s Phase 3 restrictions apply to county fairs. For example, does the 50-person cap on gatherings apply to the fairgrounds as a whole, or is it per building? And if it’s per building, does that only include the public, or do the kids and judges taking part in the livestock shows count as well?
At Whitman County’s request, the governor’s office put together a task force to clarify some of these questions, Moore said. It’s scheduled to meet this week. Consequently, he asked the commissioners to postpone any decision regarding the fate of the fair until July 6.
“If we cancel the fair, it will minimize any financial loss (to the county). We’d almost break even,” he said. “But it also guarantees the loss of over $400,000 to the (4-H and FFA) youth who sell their animals at the fair. To me, that’s a hard pill to swallow.”
The commissioners — most of whose kids have been active participants in 4-H and FFA — were clearly reluctant to cancel the event. However, Commissioner Art Swannack noted that the state 4-H office has said it won’t participate in any shows unless the county has advanced to Phase 4. Largent was also skeptical that the governor’s task force will provide specific guidance that’s any less restrictive than the general Phase 3 guidance already available.
“The commissioners and everyone involved in the fair is very well aware of the investment kids have made (in their 4-H and FFA livestock), and the importance of the fair to them and their parents,” he said. “These restrictions are being imposed by the governor’s office, in response to the coronavirus. That’s the reality we have to plan the fair around.”
The Fair Board voted 8-3 over the weekend to recommend that the fair be canceled for the year. Based on the commissioners’ action Monday, the county will begin refunding any entry fees that have been paid.
