A group of about 50 people rallied outside the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston for the second Friday in a row against the ongoing shutdown of nonessential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public health officials around the globe have stressed the importance of social distancing measures like the closure of businesses that can put people in close contact with one another. Such closures can help limit the spread of the disease in the absence of widespread testing, effective treatments and herd immunity. There is also no vaccine, and carriers can be asymptomatic for as much as two weeks before falling ill.
But the protesters, a few of whom wore masks in apparent acknowledgement of the dangers posed by COVID-19, voiced their opposition to the closures over the resulting explosion in the ranks of the unemployed. Co-organizer Wilson Boots, of Lewiston, said the poverty created by the economic shutdowns can kill people just as well as the disease.
Most of those who attended the rally flouted social distancing guidelines by standing closely together, shaking hands and not wearing masks. They were also in violation of the section of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s emergency shelter-at-home order that bars gatherings of people, but there was no law enforcement presence at the rally.
“We’re continuing to educate the general public on distancing and making sure they are following those guidelines, but we are not going to be taking enforcement actions,” Lewiston police Lt. Jodey Mundell said in advance of the gathering. “We are not going to interfere with their ability and their right to demonstrate and express their thoughts and feelings. I would say the public has been duly notified and warned repeatedly about the merits of social distancing; whether they choose to follow that or not under those conditions will be up to them. But we are not going to interfere with their right or ability to demonstrate based on that criteria alone.”
There were political overtones to the event, with Boots thanking Nez Perce County Commissioner Douglas Havens for attending and noting that he is running for reelection. Boots said he invited Havens’ fellow commissioners, Don Beck and Douglas Zenner, but both declined. He mocked Beck for citing a lack of compliance with safety regulations as his reason for not attending the event.
District 6 Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, told the group he was wearing a mask because he represents all of his constituents, including those with opposing views and those who are getting sick. But he said the state should immediately move to the final phase of Little’s cautiously staged economic reopening plan, instead of waiting for benchmarks to be achieved. He said all business activity could resume with a community focus on protecting the elderly from infection since they appear to be the most affected population.
And Aaron von Ehlinger, who is running in next month’s Republican primary against Kingsley’s seatmate, Thyra Stevenson, of Lewiston, compared COVID-19 to the flu. Public health officials have said such comparisons are poor, since the death rate from COVID-19 is far higher, carriers can be asymptomatic, there is no vaccine and the general population lacks herd immunity.
“COVID-19 is real, but at the same time we can’t just shut down our economy,” von Ehlinger said while acknowledging the loss of life from the disease, which neared 50,000 Americans this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “It’s sad, of course, but we must continue as a state and a nation.”
Conservative activist and Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman also attended the rally. There was one counterprotester, a woman who stood across Main Street from the courthouse wearing a mask and holding a sign that said “You R Free.” And while there were frequent honks of approval from passing motorists, one man angrily shouted from the passenger seat of one vehicle, “You guys are all idiots! You’re putting my life in danger!”
Public Health – Idaho North Central District nurse Mike Larson said it is important to acknowledge differing opinions from the members of the public he serves, and that his professional opinion can only be based on the science of disease outbreaks.
“From that point of view, the science shows that the type of personal isolation suggested in the ‘Stay at Home Orders’ will decrease the amount of spread of any contagious illness, and seemed to be effective in this specific situation,” Larson said in a statement to the Lewiston Tribune. “The greatest decrease in the spread of the illness would be realized by the longer isolation period. However, the longer isolation period also has a greater cost to the financial health of the same communities.”
He said it is the role of political leaders to strike a balance between the physical health of the public and the financial health of the community.
“The ‘Stay at Home Orders’ appear to have helped control the spread of COVID-19, and loosening those rules may increase the spread of this illness,” he said, “but that will be the tightrope that the political leaders will navigate to make the safest and most fiscally sound decisions for our community.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266. The Tribune’s Michael Wells contributed to this story.