SPOKANE — A handful of Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center workers descended Saturday afternoon upon a rental truck full of pallets stacked several feet high with protective equipment for medical workers, including gloves, masks, gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer.
“This is critically needed,” said Darrell Ruby, Providence’s emergency manager.
The highly-anticipated delivery of about five truckloads arrived on the same day Spokane County eclipsed 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a total of 209, and 10 deaths. Those numbers represented an increase of 15 cases and three deaths since Friday. Thirty-four people were hospitalized, which was one more than Friday.
But that data could also be considered incomplete, because people in households with a confirmed COVID-19 case are, in effect, all considered positive but not included in local case counts.
At Sacred Heart, Providence received a total of about 50 to 60 pallets of equipment, which hospital officials had been requesting for weeks while more frequent, smaller deliveries kept them afloat. A large shipment of supplies from the county distribution center, which the state stocks, is expected at MultiCare on Monday.
“This is a huge relief for our care givers,” Ruby said.