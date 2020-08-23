Normally Ian Coleman notices if a major customer of his family’s Lewiston-based fuel distribution company reduces their order by as little as 4 percent.
When the coronavirus began spreading in Coleman Oil’s service territory in March, Coleman, the company’s executive vice president, saw demand plummet by as much as 95 percent in a handful of cases.
People weren’t driving their cars to work. Buses weren’t taking children to schools. Many construction projects were on hold because they weren’t deemed essential.
An infusion of $2 million to $5 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program helped keep Coleman Oil operating and its 203 employees in Idaho and Washington working.
“For us, when everything came to a halt in late March, (the loan) immediately provided stability in a time of great uncertainty,” Coleman said.
Coleman Oil was among more than 225 businesses in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington to receive $150,000 or more from the program, which was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. (See a summary of the largest recipients in the table and a more comprehensive list online at www.lmtribune.com.)
The millions of dollars that flowed into the region allowed many businesses to stay open and prevented numerous people from losing their jobs, said Doug Purdy, Zions Bank Lewiston branch manager.
As heavily publicized as the program was, outside banking circles few understand how it worked.
For starters, while many businesses like Coleman Oil that received money from the program experienced economic distress during the pandemic, companies didn’t have to prove that to be eligible, Purdy said.
The funds went to businesses and not-for-profit organizations that had 500 employees or fewer under regular operations before the CARES Act was passed by Congress, Purdy said.
Applicants to the program, administered through the Small Business Administration, were required to provide basic information, such as their payrolls from the previous year, he said, and generally could complete the process in a half day or less.
Typically, businesses were eligible to receive as much as 2½ times their monthly payroll.
The money doesn’t have to be repaid as long as businesses can document that at least 60 percent of it went for wages, and the remainder covered lease payments, interest on mortgages or utility bills in a 24-week period that starts when they get the money, he said.
Businesses that have to repay the money do so at a 1 percent interest rate and have six months to defer payments and two to five years to satisfy the loans, depending partly on when they applied, Purdy said.
Some businesses got the money as early as April, while others were still getting the loans this month, shortly after the Aug. 7 application deadline.
A list of loan recipients released by the SBA in early July in some cases included a number of jobs retained. Exactly what that number means is not clear, said Dan Rudolph, a vice president at Washington Trust Bank.
The application had a blank for the total number of jobs at the employer, but not a place to enter the number of jobs the employer would be able to retain because of the program, which might not be the same, Rudolph said.
“That information was never presented,” he said. “I don’t know why the SBA released it the way they did.”
While it’s difficult to quantify how many jobs were saved in the region, Rudolph and Purdy both said they know the program helped.
Purdy’s hope is that by the time the money is spent, the economy will have rebounded enough that the volume of layoffs is significantly reduced.
“No program can provide 100 percent relief, because we don’t know when (the pandemic) is going to end,” he said.
Like Purdy, Ryan King, the executive pastor of River City Church, is hesitant about making predictions or even speculating about how much his church would have suffered without the $226,000 it received through the Paycheck Protection Program.
The church kept its 63 employees on the payroll through a 2½ month shutdown of its day care, Fingerprints Children’s Center, and a six-week suspension of Sunday services.
Gradually, operations have returned to normal. The day care is open, with heightened cleaning practices.
“Parents feel pretty safe, and the place is packed with kids,” King said.
His congregation gathers on Sundays at Lewiston’s Pioneer Park. Pastors give their sermons on camera late in the week so they can be viewed online too. Attendance is off some, even more than during a normal summer, perhaps because more members are getting outdoors.
Still, King remains hopeful.
“For not being in the building, people have continued to be pretty generous and faithful,” he said.
Coleman said he remains hopeful as well. His business continued hiring employees, even at the height of coronavirus shutdowns.
The security the Paycheck Protection Program provided Coleman Oil gave the company more resources to devote to new challenges the pandemic presented, such as establishing stricter sanitation protocols.
“We’re optimistic we’ll continue to see recovery,” he said. “The trend is certainly good right now. (But) we’re looking into the unknown. We don’t know.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.