COTTONWOOD — Pigs and sheep and steer, oh my! It’s time for the Idaho County Fair.
Despite 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic year, the Idaho County Fair in Cottonwood is set to open Wednesday, Aug. 19, through Saturday, Aug. 22.
However, the fair board has been preparing for a different — albeit still traditional — experience at the county fair.
“There will be more wash stations available throughout the fairgrounds,” said fair board President Leigh Davis, of Kooskia. “We also have an excellent maintenance and janitorial staff for the fair. They keep the fairgrounds clean on a scheduled basis.”
Fair board secretary, Pam McIntire, of Woodland, said as the wearing of masks is not mandated, they will not be required at the fair.
“As with all activities in the county, individuals are free to make the choice to wear masks or not,” McIntire said.
“We will have masks and hand sanitizer available for our open-class volunteers.”
The two said most all 4-H projects have a hygiene component. Personal hygiene has always been emphasized when handling and working with our livestock projects, Davis and McIntire both said.
Tammy Nail, organizational and pig leader of Animal House 4-H Club in Grangeville, said no parents in their group so far have expressed concern about the fair.
“We have really talked a lot about hygiene, social distancing and just being mindful of the situation,” Nail said. “I believe the fair is going to be just like any other day in a lot of these kids’ lives, seeing friends and having fun and working with their animals. I hope that there is that thought in the back of their mind — to be aware and take precautions — but that’s really all that can be done. Everyone, just do the best you can but also enjoy the fair.”
Agencies combine to investigate deadly force cases
COLFAX — The Colfax City Council recently chose to join a mutual aid/joint police agreement with a list of area agencies for the aftermath in the event of a deadly force major incident.
The group will make it so the department involved does not investigate itself.
“It’s essentially formalizing something we always did,” said Bruce Blood, Colfax police chief. “We want to be impartial, and this makes it much easier to gather resources.”
Under the agreement — for Garfield, Asotin and Whitman counties — once a deadly force investigation is complete, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy would make a final determination on whether charges are filed.
There is no cost to each entity to participate in the program, other than the costs to a local department to protect the scene if an incident does occur.
The Colfax Police Department signed and faxed its documents Aug. 7 to be part of the program. It will take effect once each organization has signed and sent in their documents.
“We’re able to pull in people with more experience and get a better investigation,” said Colfax Mayor Jim Retzer, who is also a Washington State Patrol trooper. “In this time and age, we gotta be transparent to the public.”
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins will be the head of the program, which does not preclude local organizations from conducting their own parallel investigation.
Participating agencies include Asotin County Sheriff’s Department, Asotin Police Department, Clarkston Police Department, Colfax Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Palouse Police Department, Pullman Police Department, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Patrol (within the three counties), WSU Police and the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
McCall-Donnelly schools set to open Sept. 8, most likely in ‘yellow’ category
MCCALL — McCall-Donnelly schools will open Sept. 8, most likely with a mix of in-person classes and in-home learning, the M-D board of trustees voted Monday.
Trustees pushed back the opening date from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8 in order to train teachers on the reopening plan to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Just how classes would be conducted depends on the health emergency level declared by Central District Health.
Currently, Valley County is in the “yellow” category, which means minimal to moderate community transmission of COVID-19.
In the yellow stage, students have the option of taking classes entirely online or attending in-person classes with staggered schedules.
Students who choose to attend in-person classes would be broken into two groups, with one group attending class Mondays and Wednesdays and the other group on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The groups would alternate every Friday.
These students would study at home under the direction of teachers when they were not in school under the guidelines for “yellow.”
Students who choose the at-home option would attend classes online for the entirety of the semester.
If the health department declares that Valley County is in a “green” stage, which means no community spread, then all students would be allowed to return to classrooms for five days per week, with social distancing and personal protective equipment recommended.
M-D Superintendent Jim Foudy said the district is not likely to operate in the green stage until an effective vaccine or rapid testing is implemented.
If the county goes into the “red” stage, where there is substantial community transmission, then all classes would be conducted remotely and buildings closed.
