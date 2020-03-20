Potlatch joined other school districts in north central Idaho after administrators announced its schools would close today because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Students in the Potlatch School District are expected to return to school April 6, although that timeline may be extended.
“We do not know when this crisis will pass,” stated Superintendent Jeff Cirka in an update posted to the district’s website. “We hoped that we could continue keeping our schools open during this time but sadly, that is no longer an option. However, we also recognize that this is uncharted territory for us and it is better to be proactive than reactive.”
Staff at the elementary and junior-senior high schools will take the next several days to develop educational plans that will allow students to work from home if the closure is extended. That may consist of online instruction or teacher-prepared packets and study materials.
The district will also allow students to check out computers, if they don’t have one to use from home.
School districts across the region are taking measures to ensure students have access to meals and educational materials during their respective closures.
Districts like Kamiah and Mountain View are delivering free meals to students who typically ride the bus to school, while Grangeville High School students have already begun to receive daily assignments through their school email.
Many districts have also stated the closures will be evaluated and may be extended.
As of Thursday, all public schools in the Tribune’s coverage area had set closure dates, many of which extend spring break, or announced that an extended closure is likely.
All schools in Washington will remain closed through April 24.
The Lewiston, Lapwai, Culdesac and Salmon River school districts are scheduled to resume classes March 30.
The Genesee, Nezperce, Cottonwood, Kamiah, Kendrick, Whitepine, Troy, Potlatch and Moscow school districts will tentatively resume April 6.
Both the Mountain View and Orofino school districts remain closed until further notice.
The Highland School District finished the week with normal operations and will be on spring break next week. But administrators stated parents should begin to prepare for alternate care for their children, since “it seems inevitable that there will be a closure” beyond spring break.
