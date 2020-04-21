At least four Port of Lewiston tenants may get help as they face new challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The port commission approved a plan Monday that allows tenants to defer as much as 35 percent of their lease payments for the months of May, June and July without interest or late fees.
Whatever was deferred would have to be paid within 10 months starting in August.
“I appreciate all the work you did on this,” said Port Commissioner Mary Hasenoehrl. “I think it’s the right thing to do during this time.”
Commissioner Jerry Klemm agreed.
“I’m glad the port is in a position to offer this to our tenants,” he said.
So far, four tenants have expressed interest in accepting the help, but the port expects that number to grow.
Tenants can choose to participate as late as May 1, the same day their lease payments are due for May, by including a note with their payment, said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld.
If all of the port’s 28 tenants need the aid, a total of $35,745 would be deferred for all three months, he said.
Doeringsfeld declined to disclose if the Lewis-Clark Amateur Hockey Association, which operates a public skating rink, is among the four. That organization had asked the port for help.
A complete list of those accepting assistance will be shared with the public once it’s compiled after May 1, he said.
“As of today, I don’t know who really is taking advantage of the program and who isn’t,” Doeringsfeld said.
