Nez Perce County’s public ice skating rink may be among those taking advantage of proposed relief for Port of Lewiston tenants harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lewis Clark Amateur Hockey Association, which operates the rink, removed its ice early and canceled at least two events to be in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing requirements, Port Manager David Doeringsfeld said.
“That was less recreational skating that couldn’t take place,” he said. “They have definitely been impacted.”
The association is one of five Port of Lewiston tenants that have asked for help to survive the economic fallout of the coronavirus, Doeringsfeld told port commissioners at their Wednesday meeting.
The public was allowed to watch the meeting on the port’s website, but was not permitted to be at the port office where the meeting was conducted, for health and safety reasons.
The port might give tenants experiencing financial hardship a deferral of 35 percent of their lease payments for three months starting as early as May. They would have as long as 10 months, beginning in August, to repay what they owe.
“It’s not a gift,” said Commissioner Mary Hasenoehrl. “It’s a loan. They would have to pay it back.”
The port is informing its 38 tenants about what has been discussed. Port commissioners will make a final decision about the details at a meeting to be scheduled for later this month, after they have additional information, including the overall dollar figure of the deferrals based on which tenants want help.
Aside from the ice rink, the businesses seeking assistance are small ventures, said Doeringsfeld, who didn’t name the tenants.
Participants would be expected to be facing some kind of challenge, such as a loss of sales or revenue, a disruption in supply chains for goods they need to operate or a reduction in employees, the commissioners said.
“There is some risk,” said Jaynie Bentz, assistant port manager. “We’re assuming that everybody is going to continue to be in business.”
The support the port is considering is similar to what some private landlords are offering, Commission President Mike Thomason said.
“Who could have predicted we’d be in this circumstance?” Thomason said.
In other business, the port commissioners passed a resolution declaring a local emergency that generally allows Doeringsfeld the authority to take actions that would typically require the commission’s approval.
Among them are hiring contractors and consultants, applying for emergency aid or allowing employees to work from home.
So far, the only measure in the resolution that’s been applicable to the port has been the one involving staff members working from home.
Based on how coronavirus is progressing now, that is likely the only one that will be relevant to the Port of Lewiston, Doeringsfeld said.
The port has five employees. All but one, who is responsible for the maintenance of port properties, are working from home most of the day.
If he were to use one of the authorities in the resolution, he would still inform commissioners, Doeringsfeld said.
